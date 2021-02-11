Kay Dawson of Oil City recently came across a box full of 1920s-era Valentine's Day cards saved by her mother, Dorothy "Peg" Blauser, who grew up in Tippery. This heart-shaped card is typical of the type of holiday cards of those times.
This 1925 Valentine's Day postcard, one in a collection owned by a young Dorothy Peg Blauser and handed down to her daughter, Kay Dawson of Oil City, is similar to the style created by an artist known as the Valentine Lady. She was Juvia Johnson Wilson, an Oil City native who went on to design detailed and hand-colored holiday cards and postcards that are now considered valuable vintage items.
The Valentine's Day observance on Sunday is traditionally a time of flowers, candy and cards.
It is the latter holiday element, though, that stays intact long after the flower petals fall and the candy is devoured. The special Valentine cards often end up tucked into family photograph and memory albums.
