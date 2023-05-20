Several families gathered throughout the Valley Grove Elementary School hallways Thursday evening for the school's annual end of the year art show. The school held a book fair and the spring band and choir show Thursday evening as well.
Seneca residents had a nerve-wracking start to their Friday morning when they learned a prison inmate was on the loose in their area, but they were able to breathe a sigh of relief by early afternoon upon learning of his capture by Franklin state police.
State police in Franklin confirmed to the newspaper that Bruce William Miller II, a Venango County Jail prisoner who escaped this morning while being treated for an injury at UPMC Northwest, was captured this afternoon.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The stubbornness of high inflation is dividing the Federal Reserve over how to manage interest rates in the coming months, leaving the outlook for the Fed’s policies cloudier than at any time since it unleashed a streak of 10 straight rate hikes beginning in March 2022.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Investigators looking into the collapse of a Pittsburgh bridge want transportation officials nationwide to examine more than 10,000 other bridges with similar construction to ensure they don’t have the same kind of corrosion that was found on the bridge that collapsed.
After a year’s worth of preparation, Franklin High School art students unveiled the inaugural pieces of the high school’s legacy artwork collection this week in the hallway outside the high school library.
Cranberry Township has taken another step forward in broadband development as a grant application submitted by the Oil Region Alliance to the Appalachian Regional Commission has passed the first phase of approval.
WASHINGTON (AP) — An optimistic President Joe Biden declared Wednesday he is confident the U.S. will avoid an unprecedented and potentially catastrophic debt default, saying talks with congressional Republicans have been productive. He left for a G-7 summit in Japan but planned to return by …
Franklin state police are looking for a black male, possibly in his twenties or thirties, who forcibly entered Rural King in Sugarcreek and smashed a display case containing handguns at about 1:45 a.m. Saturday.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Election integrity and Pennsylvania’s mail-in voting law are prominent subjects in the state’s Republican primary contest for an open state Supreme Court seat, as Donald Trump continues to baselessly claim that the 2020 election was stolen.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Computer engineers and tech-inclined political scientists have warned for years that cheap, powerful artificial intelligence tools would soon allow anyone to create fake images, video and audio that was realistic enough to fool voters and perhaps sway an election.
KNOX — Nearly 100 years ago, the Knox Glass Bottle Co. had six factories that produced containers for everything from perfume to prescription to milk. While that company now belongs to the ages, a new company has moved in.
NEW YORK (AP) — The Republicans in the audience laughed when former President Donald Trump mocked a woman who accused him of rape. They cheered when he defended his role during the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. And they applauded again after he said he was “honored” to “terminate …
HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Republican Party is trying to learn from internal strife over last year’s failure to endorse in premier primary contests and, this year, it is putting its clout on the line by issuing endorsements ahead of Tuesday’s primary election.
The Oil City code enforcement office has filed a citation against Milan Adamovsky whose IOOF building on Seneca Street hasn’t been repaired more than a month after a storm took part of the roof off the building, causing damage to another nearby building.
Oil City Fire Chief Derek Long said no one was injured in a house fire this morning at 313 E. Fourth St. in Oil City. According to Venango County 911, the fire broke out at about 7:50 a.m. Emergency personnel were still on the scene as of 10 a.m. Fire departments from Oil City, Franklin and …