Valley Grove School District senior and student crossing guard Stormi Taylor was recognized at Monday’s Valley Grove School Board meeting.

Taylor, who became a crossing guard this year, was working last week when she saw a seventh-grade student in danger, Rocky Grove High School principal Kelly Hart said.

STACEY GROSS, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at staceygross.thederrick@gmail.com or (814) 676-7057.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

+3
Penn Highlands opens center in Clarion
Front Page

Penn Highlands opens center in Clarion

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION — The new Penn Highlands Healthcare Medical Building in Clarion officially opened Monday, and the $6.5 million facility near the Clarion Mall offers a wide range of services to area residents.

Front Page

Panel OKs data for drawing Assembly, Congress maps

HARRISBURG (AP) — The five-person commission redrawing Pennsylvania General Assembly district lines gave its approval on Monday to adjusted and validated census-based data they will use to craft preliminary maps over the coming months.

Front Page

OC middle school principal outlines changes

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Oil City School Board members heard an update Monday about how the Oil City Middle School is handling the effects of COVID on students’ education over the last school year.

Front Page

Airplane crash lands in Sligo

  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

Clarion County 911 dispatchers report a single-engine plane crashed into a field at 3717 Huckleberry Ridge Road in Piney Township on Saturday.

Front Page

Thompson recovering from COVID-19 at home

U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, who it was announced Friday afternoon tested positive for COVID-19, is now recovering at his Centre County home after being released by Walter Reed National Military Medical Center that evening, according to a news release from Thompson's office.

District 9 showdown
Front Page

District 9 showdown

Redbank Valley forced eight turnovers in its District 9 Football League Small School South showdown with Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley to walk away with a 28-6 victory at Union High School on Friday night.

Kelly's wife faces ethics scrutiny
Front Page

Kelly's wife faces ethics scrutiny

WASHINGTON (AP) — A congressional ethics watchdog has concluded there is “substantial reason to believe” that the wife of Pennsylvania Rep. Mike Kelly used nonpublic information gained through her husband’s position in Congress to earn thousands of dollars through a well-timed stock purchase…

Franklin Kiwanis marks 100 years of helping
Front Page

Franklin Kiwanis marks 100 years of helping

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

It was 1921 when the Franklin Kiwanis Club, with the Rev. Martin Agner as its president, dedicated itself to serving the community and, in particular, the community’s children.

Free

Route 8 project enters final phase

The two-year, $32.6 million project to repair and reconstruct nearly 10 miles of Route 8 from Georgetown Road (Route 3004) in Irwin Township to Polk Cutoff Road (Route 3024) in Sandycreek Township is nearly complete.

Effects of Agent Orange linger in Clarion County
Front Page

Effects of Agent Orange linger in Clarion County

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION — When Clarion County resident Scott Bell asked the board of commissioners if they would support a memorial bench for the victims of Agent Orange, he touched on a problem facing hundreds of county residents.

+2
On the road to repair
Front Page

On the road to repair

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

The Oil City Council chambers in City Hall were filled Wednesday evening for a presentation on the East Second Street reconstruction project the city is planning.

Front Page

100 Seneca options unveiled

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

During their meeting on Tuesday, members of the Venango Economic Development Authority heard a presentation of a schematic design for the first floor of 100 Seneca at Cornplanter Square in Oil City.

+2
Food industry starving for help
Front Page

Food industry starving for help

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

After being hit hard with capacity limits, shutdowns and other restrictions due to COVID-19 in 2020, restaurants and other food industry businesses are now dealing with an employee shortage as well as scarcity of ingredients and paper products.