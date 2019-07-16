The annual Kids in College day camp at Clarion University's Venango campus in Oil City started Monday.
Several dozen children ranging from kindergartners through eighth-grade students are participating in the STEM-based program in which they are exposed to a wide range of learning activities in science, technology, engineering and math.
Oil City teacher Shelly Stahl, who is one of the group leaders, said she likes to think about adding art to the mix.
Camp coordinator Kyle Vickers said the program is an opportunity for participants to get a feel of a college campus while learning.