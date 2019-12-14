Denny Mylarski reassembles the solar panel used to power the Christmas tree lights on the tree he decorates. The lights were left on his doorstep last year after an article appeared in The Derrick and The News-Herald that indicated he wished there was electric to the tree so he could put up lights. (By Richard Sayer)
Denny Mylarski walks up the side of Plummer Street in Oil City to repair the solar panel damaged recently at the tree on the S-curve that he decorates for Christmas. (By Richard Sayer)
Denny Mylarski reassembles the solar panel used to power the Christmas tree lights on the tree he decorates. The lights were left on his doorstep last year after an article appeared in The Derrick and The News-Herald that indicated he wished there was electric to the tree so he could put up lights. (By Richard Sayer)