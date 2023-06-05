Venango Catholic High School held commencement exercises Sunday afternoon in the school auditorium.

Four seniors — James Frances Henry, Abigail Jean Lander, Logan Chance Suttle and Mariah Rae Wessell — make up the Class of 2023.

125 graduate from Franklin High School
  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

A week of blistering heat gave way to more mild temperatures and hazy sunshine Sunday evening as family and friends gathered in the Franklin High School football stadium for the graduation ceremony of the 125 seniors in the Franklin High School Class of 2023.

Students have a blast at Sandycreek Carnival Day
Students have a blast at Sandycreek Carnival Day

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Shouting, laughter and excited shrieks and squeals echoed throughout the premises of Sandycreek Elementary School on Friday as Sandycreek students participated in a variety of games and activities during the school’s annual Carnival Day.

One dead in bicycle accident

According to Franklin state police, Venango County 911 received a call around 1:15 a.m. Sunday about a bicycle crash on Belmar Acres Road in Sandycreek Township.

The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today due to the Memorial Day holiday. In addition, the newspaper offices are closed.

Oil City woman fatally shot

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

An Oil City man is facing a homicide charge in the death of an Oil City woman. Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh identified the victim as 40-year-old April Michelle Dunkle.

An Oil City man is facing a homicide charge in the death of an Oil City woman. Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh identified the victim as 40-year-old April Michelle Dunkle.

Warden talks of new safeguard after inmate fled from hospital

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

After Venango County jail inmate Bruce William Miller II was captured Friday afternoon after fleeing from UPMC Northwest in the early morning hours of that day, questions arose as to the circumstances that led to his escape and how to prevent such an occurrence in the future.

Franklin district discusses new layer of emergency alert

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

The Franklin Area School District operations committee has been looking into an additional layer to its emergency response system. Earlier this week, during its monthly regular meeting, the Franklin school board heard from the group.