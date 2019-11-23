Venango Catholic High School senior Mackenzie Metz admitted she was being a little obsessive-compulsive Friday as she tried to keep the stack of canned goods in front of her neat and always full during Friends For Food packing at the Rocky Grove fire hall. The annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway will take place today at the fire hall. (By Richard Sayer)
Venango Catholic High School students, as well as some teachers and other volunteers, gathered Friday to pack up the 1,400 bags of food in preparation for today's Friends for Food distribution. (By Richard Sayer)
Venango Catholic High School senior Mackenzie Metz admitted she was being a little obsessive-compulsive Friday as she tried to keep the stack of canned goods in front of her neat and always full during Friends For Food packing at the Rocky Grove fire hall. The annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway will take place today at the fire hall. (By Richard Sayer)
Venango Catholic High School students, as well as some teachers and other volunteers, gathered Friday to pack up the 1,400 bags of food in preparation for today's Friends for Food distribution. (By Richard Sayer)