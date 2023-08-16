A Franklin man is facing numerous charges in connection with an incident Monday evening in which the man is accused of leading police on a chase that resulted in a vehicle striking a home in Rocky Grove.

Franklin state police said they observed a black Mitsubishi sedan driven by Sean Penker, 35, traveling in the 300 block of Allegheny Boulevard in Sugarcreek Borough at about 10:10 p.m. Monday.

Reno hears update on water dilemma
  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

With Reno’s water dilemma nearly 4 weeks old, about 100 frustrated residents turned out Monday evening to a town hall meeting at the Reno social hall that became heated once they began to air their grievances.

Clarion County moves forward on courthouse project

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION — The Clarion County commissioners this week signed an agreement with Amos E. Rudolph Architecture, of Seneca, to design upgrades for the heating and air-conditioning system at the Clarion County Courthouse. The fee for preparing the plan is $98,500.

State's final witness: Wells wanted him to kill key witness

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

During the fourth day of Brandon Wells’ murder trial on Friday, Venango County District Attorney Shawn White wrapped up his case in the morning with a final witness who said Wells tried to get him to kill Nector Vasquez, a key witness in the case.

Water will be given out today in Reno

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

After a brief pause in water distribution efforts in Reno, Sugarcreek Borough Emergency Management director Bob McClintock and mayor Charlie McDaniel confirmed Thursday that a tank will be at the Reno fire hall from 5 to 7 p.m. today.

5 more testify in Wells murder trial

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Five more witnesses testified for the prosecution Thursday as the murder trial of Oil City man Brandon Wells continued into its third day at the Venango County Courthouse.

Friend testifies that Wells wanted to kill 'Bri'
  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Testimony continued Wednesday in the Venango County murder trial of Oil City man Brandon Wells as jurors heard from a friend of Wells who said Wells spoke to him about his desire to kill Brierlie Walters months before she was found dead in a barrel in the home the couple shared.

Panel on the origins of the Venango County Fair unveiled
  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Amid the sounds of animals lowing, whinnying and bleating and the mouthwatering smells of fair food experienced by generations, the Venango County Fair celebrated its history Wednesday with the unveiling of a historical interpretive panel on the origins of the fair and of the Venango County …

Report outlines findings in Reno water dilemma

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

The state Department of Environmental Protection has confirmed the contents of its surface inspection report that was prompted after the release of brine, which led to a "do not consume" water advisory in Reno.

Things swing into high gear at Venango Fair
  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

The skies threatened rain and a few warning drops sprinkled here and there throughout the early afternoon, but the show went on as normal Monday on the third day of the Venango County Fair.

Taste of Talent 'Can't Help Falling In Love' with Gilson
  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Even before the end of her second song, audience members in Bandstand Park in Franklin were rising to their feet with applause and cheers for first-time Taste of Talent competitor Lexie Gilson of Mifflintown, who was voted the winner of the 14th annual Taste of Talent at the finals Sunday night.

Volunteers have been signing up to help out in Reno

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

After the Venango Water Company sent out a notice to its Reno customers July 21 saying they were under a “do not consume” water advisory, the Reno Neighborhood Association announced a volunteer opportunity for community members.