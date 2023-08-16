A Franklin man is facing numerous charges in connection with an incident Monday evening in which the man is accused of leading police on a chase that resulted in a vehicle striking a home in Rocky Grove.
Franklin state police said they observed a black Mitsubishi sedan driven by Sean Penker, 35, traveling in the 300 block of Allegheny Boulevard in Sugarcreek Borough at about 10:10 p.m. Monday.
With Reno’s water dilemma nearly 4 weeks old, about 100 frustrated residents turned out Monday evening to a town hall meeting at the Reno social hall that became heated once they began to air their grievances.
As the Venango County Fair entered its closing weekend, the Kiwanis Bowl arena was a busy bustle of equine activity on Friday morning, and the Scrubgrass Grange was just as busy as ever feeding folks at its Corner Cafe.
CLARION — The Clarion County commissioners this week signed an agreement with Amos E. Rudolph Architecture, of Seneca, to design upgrades for the heating and air-conditioning system at the Clarion County Courthouse. The fee for preparing the plan is $98,500.
During the fourth day of Brandon Wells’ murder trial on Friday, Venango County District Attorney Shawn White wrapped up his case in the morning with a final witness who said Wells tried to get him to kill Nector Vasquez, a key witness in the case.
After a brief pause in water distribution efforts in Reno, Sugarcreek Borough Emergency Management director Bob McClintock and mayor Charlie McDaniel confirmed Thursday that a tank will be at the Reno fire hall from 5 to 7 p.m. today.
It was back on July 20 when a discharge from a brine storage tank was identified, prompting Venango Water Co. to issue a “do not consume” water advisory to its more than 200 residential and business customers.
Testimony continued Wednesday in the Venango County murder trial of Oil City man Brandon Wells as jurors heard from a friend of Wells who said Wells spoke to him about his desire to kill Brierlie Walters months before she was found dead in a barrel in the home the couple shared.
Amid the sounds of animals lowing, whinnying and bleating and the mouthwatering smells of fair food experienced by generations, the Venango County Fair celebrated its history Wednesday with the unveiling of a historical interpretive panel on the origins of the fair and of the Venango County …
Street issues were the topic of the hour for much of Franklin City Council’s meeting Monday as the panel discussed expanding parking, the pricing of city parking passes, traffic lights and other issues.
The cast, crew and production team of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat: In Concert” have been hard at work on the stage of the Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin in final rehearsals for Friday’s opening night show.
The state Department of Environmental Protection has confirmed the contents of its surface inspection report that was prompted after the release of brine, which led to a "do not consume" water advisory in Reno.
The city of Franklin elected to stay in-house once again with its city manager on Monday evening, when deputy city manager James Wetzel was approved by council as Franklin’s new city manager starting Jan. 1, 2024.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s defense attorney says the former president never asked Mike Pence to overturn the will of the voters in the 2020 election, but only wanted the former vice president to “pause” the certification of votes to allow states to investigate his claims of election fr…
Even before the end of her second song, audience members in Bandstand Park in Franklin were rising to their feet with applause and cheers for first-time Taste of Talent competitor Lexie Gilson of Mifflintown, who was voted the winner of the 14th annual Taste of Talent at the finals Sunday night.
After the Venango Water Company sent out a notice to its Reno customers July 21 saying they were under a “do not consume” water advisory, the Reno Neighborhood Association announced a volunteer opportunity for community members.