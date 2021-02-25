Venango County candidates starting to pick up petitions

Two local women's groups have banded together to encourage women to seek elective office this year. The "Run Like A Girl ... Let's Do This!" campaign is sponsored by the Oil City-Franklin Zonta Club and the Oil City YWCA.

Candidates seeking public office in Venango County are slowly but surely stepping up their efforts to run for party nominations in the May primary election.

Nomination petitions are available for scores of local offices up for election. The open slots range from school board seats to county row, city, borough and township posts.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

How can internet access improve?
Front Page

How can internet access improve?

  • By A.J. TITLEY Staff writer

The year 2020 taught the world many valuable lessons, one of which being that technology - internet especially - has become next to impossible to live without.

Free

Venango, Clarion add new virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced a combined 21 new cases of COVID-19 cases were reported from Venango and Clarion counties, as well as one new virus-related death from Venango County.

Front Page

Toll plan angers officials

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION - Elected officials at all levels of government have expressed their opposition to the state's plan to place tolls on select Interstate 80 bridges.

+3
Future entrepreneurs
Front Page

Future entrepreneurs

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

High school seniors enrolled in Venango County's eAcademy program are learning skills they would need to run a business, and they are also hearing from current business owners.

Free

Venango, Clarion report more cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced a combined 19 new cases of COVID-19 cases were reported from Venango and Clarion counties, as well as two new virus-related deaths from Venango County.

Vaccine expansion
Front Page

Vaccine expansion

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

A second UPMC Northwest vaccination clinic will open Friday in the former Bon-Ton location in the Cranberry Mall.

Front Page

Remote questions pop up again at Grove

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

Valley Grove School Board members returned to discussions Monday on the district's remote learning plan after students had a snow day Monday and no remote learning was held.

Front Page

Cranberry extends pact with teachers

  • By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted all facets of school operations for nearly a year and has now affected a new procedure - contract negotiations.

Free testing at Grove fire hall
Front Page

Free testing at Grove fire hall

  • From staff reports

Mike Knox, of Franklin, gets swabbed Monday by an EMT from AMI Expeditionary Healthcare at a free COVID-19 testing site at the Rocky Grove fire hall.

Front Page

Court rejects Trump challenges

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a handful of cases related to the 2020 election, including disputes from Pennsylvania that had deeply divided the justices just before the election.

Free

Venango, Clarion add virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced a combined 12 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango and Clarion counties.

Front Page

Corrections officers 'frustrated'

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

MARIENVILLE - Managing COVID-19 outbreaks, maintaining adequate staffing, protecting the uninfected and getting prison employees vaccinated are all pressing issues for the state Department of Corrections and its unionized corrections officers.

Front Page

3 people found dead in Clarion County

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

CLARION - Clarion state police said three people were found dead on Saturday afternoon in the same general area of Paint Township, but the cases are not related.

+4
It's life on the frontier
Front Page

It's life on the frontier

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

KNOXDALE - Lauren Sallade usually can be found at Clarion Hospital working as a phlebotomist, but she also has been known to exchange her scrubs for buckskin.

Front Page

Toomey, who once unified GOP, now on the outs

HARRISBURG (AP) - Before he became the object of fury of Republicans for voting to convict Donald Trump during the former president's second impeachment trial, U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania was once the insurgent from the right.

+6
Clinic in full swing
Front Page

Clinic in full swing

  • By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer

The sense of relief was palpable inside the spacious Seneca Volunteer Fire Department fire hall on Friday as dozens of local residents relaxed in wood folding chairs and chatted with nurses.

Free

Tri-county area adds 28 virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced 28 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from Clarion County.

+2
A year like no other
Front Page

A year like no other

  • By A.J. TITLEY Staff writer

Nine of 10 people you ask on a random sidewalk are going to tell you that 2020 was some form of terrible, and most business owners will vehemently agree with that sentiment.

Free

Tri-county area reports 7 cases, 3 deaths

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced seven new cases of COVID-19 and one new virus-related death from each county in the tri-county area.

Front Page

Forest leaders praise vaccine efforts in Clarion

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Forest County commissioners said Wednesday that many county residents are receiving COVID-19 vaccinations at the Clarion Hospital clinic, leading the commissioners to commend the hospital and Clarion County commissioners for their work.

Biden $15 wage proposal: Is it job killer or boon for workers?
Front Page

Biden $15 wage proposal: Is it job killer or boon for workers?

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden's effort to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour could provide a welcome opportunity for someone like Cristian Cardona, a 21-year-old fast food worker. Cardona would love to earn enough to afford to move out of his parents' house in Orlando, Flo…

Virus mistakes: 'Perfect storm'
Front Page

Virus mistakes: 'Perfect storm'

HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania is facing a temporary shortage of booster shots of the Moderna vaccine because providers inadvertently used them as first doses, setting back the state's already stumbling vaccine rollout.

Update: Closed portion of Route 66 reopens
Free

Update: Closed portion of Route 66 reopens

Route 66 in Paint Township, Clarion County, has been reopened after being closed earlier today in both directions from the intersection of Breniman Road to the intersection of Steiner Road.

Front Page

Junkyard owner found in contempt

  • By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer

The owner of a junkyard at the intersection of Route 322 and Deep Hollow Road in Cranberry Township has been found in contempt of Commonwealth Court for failing to heed an order to remove all vehicles and other items from the site.