The Venango County Economic Development Authority hopes to breathe new life into the Cornplanter Sqaure project with a dedicated marketing strategy.

An agreement between the authority and Meadville-based Bull Moose Progressive Marketing calls for the firm to take charge of marketing for the former bank building -at least until a partnership can be formed with at least one candidate for the building's currently vacant first floor.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Front Page

Partial shutdown averted

WASHINGTON (AP) - Congress passed a two-day stopgap spending bill Friday night, averting a partial government shutdown and buying yet more time for frustratingly slow endgame negotiations on an almost $1 trillion COVID-19 economic relief package.

+3
Shot in the arm
Front Page

Shot in the arm

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION - On Friday morning, in just under 24 hours after it was received, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was being injected into members of the medical staff of Clarion Hospital.

Free

Tri-county area reports 70 new virus cases

  • Updated

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 70 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area and Venango County reported one new virus-related death.

Snow causes havoc on roads
Front Page

Snow causes havoc on roads

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

Multiple crashes and stuck vehicles were reported across the area on Wednesday, as the second significant snowfall of the month led to yet another day of dangerous driving conditions.

Front Page

Food drive to benefit residents in need

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Jim Donze, a former Pennsylvania Department of Transportation employee, was bothered by the fact that so many people in the area have been laid off because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

+2
'We are struggling'
Front Page

'We are struggling'

  • By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer

As restaurants, taverns and social clubs grapple with Pennsylvania's new restrictions on in-house dining and bar patronage, there are more than 150 such enterprises across the state that vow they will not follow the rules.

Free

Tri-county area adds 83 virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 83 new cases of COVID-19 from the tri-county area, and Venango and Clarion counties each reported two new virus-related deaths.

Local roadways shut down
Free

Local roadways shut down

Halyday Run Road in Oil City has been closed due to poor travel conditions.. Victory Heights Hill and Kennerdell Road in Cranberry Township have also been shut down.

'Perfect opportunity'
Front Page

'Perfect opportunity'

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION - For the past 20 years, sisters Nancy Pyle and Ann Landes have been welcoming guests to Michelle's Cafe in Clarion. Starting in the new year that will change.

Front Page

Valley Grove OKs low capacity return

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

Valley Grove School Board members voted during a special meeting on Tuesday to allow high school and elementary students to return to school buildings in limited capacity.

Front Page

First Night celebration is on

  • By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer

The Oil City Arts Council, bedeviled by a string of public event cancellations in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, intends to pull off its 23rd annual First Night celebration on New Year's Eve.

NWS issues winter weather alerts
Free

NWS issues winter weather alerts

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Clarion County from 7 a.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Thursday. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches are expected. A Winter Weather Advisory for Venango County was also issued from 7 a.m. Wednesday through 7 …

Nurse: 'Healing is coming'
Front Page

Nurse: 'Healing is coming'

  • By LAURAN NEERGAARD AP Medical Writer

Health care workers around the country rolled up their sleeves for the first COVID-19 shots Monday as hope that an all-out vaccination effort can defeat the coronavirus smacked up against the heartbreaking reality of 300,000 U.S. deaths.

In their shoes
Front Page

In their shoes

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

Editor's note: Reporter Dillon Provenza provides a firsthand account of his experience after participating in a recent state police presentation on the use of force at the state police training facility in Meadville.

+4
Volunteer effort
Front Page

Volunteer effort

  • By SARAH TITLEY Staff writer

Volunteers with the Venango County Toys for Tots campaign on Saturday proved Santa is still coming despite this year's challenges.

Vaccine shipments begin
Front Page

Vaccine shipments begin

PORTAGE, Michigan (AP) - The first of many freezer-packed COVID-19 vaccine vials made their way to distribution sites across the United States on Sunday, as the nation's pandemic deaths approached the horrifying new milestone of 300,000.

Front Page

Penney to close Clarion Mall store

  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

JC Penney at the Clarion Mall, which avoided closure earlier this year as the company maneuvered its way through Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, will close its doors in spring.

Some Americans are paying the price for Thanksgiving
Front Page

Some Americans are paying the price for Thanksgiving

NEW YORK (AP) - With some Americans now paying the price for what they did over Thanksgiving and falling sick with COVID-19, health officials are warning people - begging them, even - not to make the same mistake during the Christmas and New Year's season.

Front Page

Hospital keeping up with surge

  • By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer

The surge of patients being admitted to the UPMC Northwest hospital in Seneca because of COVID-19 infections is relentless.

+2
Venango, Clarion both up to nearly 1,500 cases
Front Page

Venango, Clarion both up to nearly 1,500 cases

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Friday announced 100 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from Venango County, raising the county's total deaths to 17.

Free

Tri-county area reports 100 new virus cases

  • Updated

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced 100 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from Venango County, raising the county's total deaths to 17.