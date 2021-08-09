Venango County Fair begins and 'it's going to be a big one'

The Venango County Fair kicked off Sunday, and according to Penny Buckholtz, fair board secretary, "it's going to be a big one."
That's mostly, Buckholtz said Sunday afternoon, due to the record number of animal entries in this year's fair.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Venango County Fair kicked off Sunday, and according to Penny Buckholtz, fair board secretary, "it's going to be a big one."
That's mostly, Buckholtz said Sunday afternoon, due to the record number of animal entries in this year's fair.
The Venango County Fair kicked off Sunday, and according to Penny Buckholtz, fair board secretary, "it's going to be a big one."
WASHINGTON (AP) - Pennsylvania already had a full lineup of Democrats wanting to join the U.S. Senate: A heavily tattooed lieutenant governor who looks more like a nightclub bouncer than the holder of an advanced degree from Harvard. A young upstart in the Legislature trying to become the st…
Two people won the 2021 Taste of Talent vocal competition after the large crowd in Bandstand Park on Sunday concluded the pair to both be champions.
Martin Rosenfeld is a deputy sheriff in Elk County who now wants to help lay down the law, politically speaking, in Washington, D.C.
The Oil City High School marching band is celebrating its "Home Turf" in recognition of the city's 150th anniversary.
A basic evangelization training is on tap later this month for area Roman Catholics interested in learning to share their faith.
After generating quite a buzz in the region back in the winter, little has been heard the last few months from a New Jersey developer who has emerged as a major downtown Oil City property owner.
The Franklin Silver Cornet Band serenaded an audience Thursday evening in Bandstand Park for its 165-year anniversary.
Lots of attention remains focused on the COVID-19 pandemic, but another crisis continues to rage in Pennsylvania.
Venango Area Chamber of Commerce president Susan Williams said this year's Oil Heritage Festival brought a large crowd to Oil City.
The following story is one of a series from interviews the newspaper conducted with several candidates for U.S. Senate or Pennsylvania governor in the 2022 election.
Swimmers have been enjoying the nice summer weather this week at area pools.
This weekend will showcase a taste of what Franklin has to offer as popular food and music events return.
The Venango County Fair will be "about 75 percent back to normal" with a "record number of animal entries" this year, according to Fair Board President Brad Deeter.
The following story is one of a series from interviews the newspaper conducted with several candidates for U.S. Senate or Pennsylvania governor in the 2022 election.
NEW BETHLEHEM - Early indications are that last week's Clarion County Fair was very successful.
"You can't shut down that whole bridge."
A Franklin landmark is on its way to becoming a hub for robotics, drones and computer science education for students.
More outside seating for businesses is coming to downtown Franklin after city council approved the Olive Vault and Homegrown Kitchen to utilize city sidewalk space.
The following story is one of a series from interviews the newspaper conducted with several candidates for U.S. Senate or Pennsylvania governor in the 2022 election.
Venango County has been seeing more COVID-19 cases lately.
Restorations on the Beach City Baby, a 1942 Douglas C-53 that served in active combat in Europe and North Africa during World War II, are almost complete.
Franklin police said they received a report on Monday about a teenage girl who is missing from her home.
Clarion state police responded to a fatal crash on Millcreek Drive in Millcreek Township that took place Saturday afternoon.
NEW BETHLEHEM - The Clarion County Fair's demolition derby Saturday night attracted dozens of drivers including a grandmother and a man whose total track time was 38 seconds.
The following story is one of a series based on interviews the newspaper conducted with several candidates for U.S. Senate or Pennsylvania governor in the 2022 election.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Six sitting judges and two lawyers hope Pennsylvania voters this fall will issue a favorable verdict of their own and elevate them to one of the four state appeals court seats that are up for grabs in the November election.
HARRISBURG (AP) - The governor of Pennsylvania is asking state lawmakers to return to Harrisburg within a month to extend a statewide disaster emergency intended to help stem the commonwealth's opioid addiction crisis.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Gov. Tom Wolf and Pennsylvania's coronavirus task force are asking state lawmakers to urge their constituents to get vaccinated, citing the highly contagious delta variant, and one of the state's most populous counties acknowledged Friday it mishandled students' confidentia…
State senators Scott Hutchinson and Michele Brooks have sent a letter to Gov. Tom Wolf requesting the state "rescind (its) plans" for the closure of Polk and White Haven state centers and "reinstate the security that the residents and staff depend on."
The Oil City Fire Department is gearing up to unveil its new rescue boat next month, about nine months after the previous boat was badly damaged during a river rescue in November.
The National Weather Service in Cleveland has confirmed that a tornado touched down Thursday afternoon at a farm near Cochranton. There were no injuries reported.
The right lane of Interstate 80 eastbound remains from the Interstate 79 interchange to the Exit 24 (Route 173, Grove City, Sandy Lake) as clean up continues following an early morning crash, according to PennDOT. The lane restriction is expected to be lifted later today.
Severe storms late Thursday afternoon in the Sugar Lake and Cochranton areas in Crawford County caused damage to barns, houses, and power lines.
Last week, nine girls stood in the Central Avenue Plaza in Oil City waiting to hear who would win the title Oil Heritage Queen 2021.
Two Venango County residents who work for the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources returned this week from two weeks in Minnesota battling a wildfire there.
NEW BETHLEHEM - County fairs and 4-H are almost synonymous, and the Clarion County Fair is no exception.
NEW BETHLEHEM -The melodious voice of District Judge Jeff Miller drifted across the Clarion County fairgrounds on Wednesday afternoon, providing information to the public.
Aggressive driving is on the rise, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
Third party and no affiliation voter registrations have been on the rise in Venango County.
$300 Sign On Bonus!! Accepting applications for a Seasona…
Buying old t-shirts & clothing from 2005 & older …
Franklin 657 Keely Road Garage sale August 12, 13, 14th, …
Franklin 711 Keely Road Garage sale August 12, 13, 14th, …
Rocky Grove 254 1st Ave. HUGE SALE FRIDAY AUG. 13TH, 9-5
Welcome to this beautiful colonial style home in Clarion …
Baughman’s Market - Peaches, Sweet Corn, Apples, Mellons.…
-Petersheim’s- Peaches, Sweet Corn, Lodi Apples, Blueberr…