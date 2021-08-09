Venango County Fair begins and 'it's going to be a big one'

Kambree Rial, 8, of Franklin, got her rabbit settled in at the Venango County Fairgrounds Sunday afternoon. Kambree has been raising rabbits for a couple years. Her favorite thing about rabbits, she said, is their fluff. Kambree is a member of the Canal Ag 4-H Club. (By Stacey Gross)

The Venango County Fair kicked off Sunday, and according to Penny Buckholtz, fair board secretary, "it's going to be a big one."

That's mostly, Buckholtz said Sunday afternoon, due to the record number of animal entries in this year's fair.

Front Page

WASHINGTON (AP) - Pennsylvania already had a full lineup of Democrats wanting to join the U.S. Senate: A heavily tattooed lieutenant governor who looks more like a nightclub bouncer than the holder of an advanced degree from Harvard. A young upstart in the Legislature trying to become the st…

The winners are
  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

Two people won the 2021 Taste of Talent vocal competition after the large crowd in Bandstand Park on Sunday concluded the pair to both be champions.

Students step out
  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

The Oil City High School marching band is celebrating its "Home Turf" in recognition of the city's 150th anniversary.

Property buyer has gone quiet

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

After generating quite a buzz in the region back in the winter, little has been heard the last few months from a New Jersey developer who has emerged as a major downtown Oil City property owner.

Music fills the air
  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

The Franklin Silver Cornet Band serenaded an audience Thursday evening in Bandstand Park for its 165-year anniversary.

Fair animals will be in record number
  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

The Venango County Fair will be "about 75 percent back to normal" with a "record number of animal entries" this year, according to Fair Board President Brad Deeter.

New use for landmark
  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

A Franklin landmark is on its way to becoming a hub for robotics, drones and computer science education for students.

'Honor to have plane'
  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Restorations on the Beach City Baby, a 1942 Douglas C-53 that served in active combat in Europe and North Africa during World War II, are almost complete.

A destructive delight
  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

NEW BETHLEHEM - The Clarion County Fair's demolition derby Saturday night attracted dozens of drivers including a grandmother and a man whose total track time was 38 seconds.

State court vacancies allow voters to shape judiciary

HARRISBURG (AP) - Six sitting judges and two lawyers hope Pennsylvania voters this fall will issue a favorable verdict of their own and elevate them to one of the four state appeals court seats that are up for grabs in the November election.

Wolf, task force urge lawmakers to promote vaccines

HARRISBURG (AP) - Gov. Tom Wolf and Pennsylvania's coronavirus task force are asking state lawmakers to urge their constituents to get vaccinated, citing the highly contagious delta variant, and one of the state's most populous counties acknowledged Friday it mishandled students' confidentia…

Senators call on Wolf to rescind Polk closure plans
  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

State senators Scott Hutchinson and Michele Brooks have sent a letter to Gov. Tom Wolf requesting the state "rescind (its) plans" for the closure of Polk and White Haven state centers and "reinstate the security that the residents and staff depend on."

Rescue boat arrives
  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

The Oil City Fire Department is gearing up to unveil its new rescue boat next month, about nine months after the previous boat was badly damaged during a river rescue in November.

Crawford tornado confirmed
  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

The National Weather Service in Cleveland has confirmed that a tornado touched down Thursday afternoon at a farm near Cochranton. There were no injuries reported.

Lane closed on I-80 in Mercer County
Lane closed on I-80 in Mercer County

The right lane of Interstate 80 eastbound remains from the Interstate 79 interchange to the Exit 24 (Route 173, Grove City, Sandy Lake) as clean up continues following an early morning crash, according to PennDOT. The lane restriction is expected to be lifted later today.

Carrying on tradition
  • By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer

Last week, nine girls stood in the Central Avenue Plaza in Oil City waiting to hear who would win the title Oil Heritage Queen 2021.

Area residents back from blaze
  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Two Venango County residents who work for the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources returned this week from two weeks in Minnesota battling a wildfire there.