The 2023 Venango County Fair kicked off on Sunday evening with the Queen Pageant and Coronation.
“Stars, Stripes and Summer Nights” is the theme for this year.
Even before the end of her second song, audience members in Bandstand Park in Franklin were rising to their feet with applause and cheers for first-time Taste of Talent competitor Lexie Gilson of Mifflintown, who was voted the winner of the 14th annual Taste of Talent at the finals Sunday night.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s defense attorney says the former president never asked Mike Pence to overturn the will of the voters in the 2020 election, but only wanted the former vice president to “pause” the certification of votes to allow states to investigate his claims of election fr…
The warm sun shone down and a pleasant breeze was in the air Friday as members of the Oil City Oilers marching band practiced at Pioneer Flats in Two Mile Run County Park.
Police Chief Bob Wenner told Sugarcreek Borough Council earlier this week that police vehicle computers are “coming in quite handy” since council gave its approval for hot spots on those computers.
Grief is a difficult thing to deal with, especially for youngsters. It’s a situation with which the Venango Visiting Nurses Association is well aware.
After the Venango Water Company sent out a notice to its Reno customers July 21 saying they were under a “do not consume” water advisory, the Reno Neighborhood Association announced a volunteer opportunity for community members.
Several Reno residents showed up at Wednesday’s Sugarcreek Borough Council meeting to air their concerns about the ongoing water issues in the community.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania’s overdue state budget moved closer to completion Thursday after Senate Republican leaders summoned their colleagues back to the Capitol to complete work they had held up when budget negotiations with Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro soured a month ago.
After an incoming severe thunderstorm hastened last week’s proceedings at Taste of Talent, the final regular concert during Wednesday night’s pleasant weather proceeded at a more relaxed pace.
Work is underway to transform the area along the West End bike trail behind Penelec in Oil City into a place of meditation and reflection on nature in memory of Suzette Nellis.
According to U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, there has been no movement from the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service in regard to a request for a telephone town hall meeting between the agency and the communities that would be affected if areas of the French Creek watershed were to become a national wild…
The Reno water issue was front and center at Wednesday’s Sugarcreek Borough Council meeting as Reno residents and various officials were given the floor to address the ongoing dilemma.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The gunman who stormed a synagogue in the heart of Pittsburgh’s Jewish community and killed 11 worshippers will be sentenced to death for perpetrating the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history, a jury decided Wednesday.
Three Pennsylvania judicial candidates attended a breakfast on Tuesday morning in Oil City as they began another day of campaigning, and few people even knew they were in town for the meet-and-greet event.
Families and kids from across the community got to meet emergency services personnel, first responders, and even Smokey the Bear during the second National Night Out of Venango County on Tuesday evening.
Chris Ewing, co-owner with husband Speedy Ewing of C&S Hardware in Oil City, told the newspaper that they have closed on the deal that sold the building housing the business to Pathways Adolescent Center.
The “do not consume” water advisory in the village of Reno is nearing two weeks, and residents continue to have many questions and big concerns as to what exactly is going on.
Brigadier General Beth (Carbaugh) Salisbury, a Marienville native who has had a career of more than 35 years of service with the U.S. Army and Army Reserve, has assumed command of the Army Reserve’s 807th Medical Command deployment support unit.
Preparations for the upcoming Venango County Fair are moving right along, and organizers are expecting large crowds at the 4-H fairgrounds this year, along with welcoming a new event.
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Another day, another billion dollar lottery jackpot.
As the “do not consume” advisory nears two weeks for Venango Water Company customers in Reno, the Reno Neighborhood Association has announced a volunteer opportunity on its Facebook page.
CLARION — The road to recovery from drug and alcohol abuse is usually filled with bumps and potholes, which never makes for an easy transition back to a normal way of life.
DENVER (AP) — As Denver neared triple-digit temperatures, Ben Gallegos sat shirtless on his porch swatting flies off his legs and spritzing himself with a misting fan to try to get through the heat. Gallegos, like many in the nation’s poorest neighborhoods, doesn’t have air conditioning.
This year’s popular BridgeFest event in Oil City, which is coming up in mid-August, will feature “all new music,” and Kay Woods, one of the event’s organizers, is excited about the talented additions.
Taste of Talent will hold its last regular concert at 7 p.m. Wednesday before heading into the semifinals and finals over the weekend on Saturday and Sunday.
CLARION — Bart Matson was just a high school senior in northeastern Pennsylvania and working as an orderly at a hospital when a physician there took an interest in him.
Cranberry Township had a new 5-ton dump truck delivered Friday, and the mower is back up and running, according to reports at Thursday’s township supervisors meeting.
Representatives from Venango Water Company and the Department of Environmental Protection met again Friday to discuss the ongoing Reno water issue, but no new developments were reported later in the day by either party.
Nine youths and six chaperones from five parishes in the Episcopal Diocese of Ohio have been in the area this week on a mission trip doing volunteer work with Mustard Seed Missions of Venango County.
Street milling in Oil City will start Monday, city manager Mark Schroyer announced at Thursday’s Oil City Council meeting.
A portion of Route 227 in Cornplanter Township is closed due to a traffic accident, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
Parking and access will be limited on some Franklin streets through early next week as crews from IA Construction Corp. of Franklin and Donegal Construction Corp. of Hunker are milling and base-coat paving the roads in preparation for later top-coat paving.
The Franklin Historical and Architectural Review Board (HARB) discussed interpretation of the historic district code, as well as possible ways to improve ease and consistency of the certificate of appropriateness application process, at the panel’s meeting this week.
Oil City Council members had a busy meeting Thursday as the panel voted to move ahead with the pursuit of legal action in the case of the neglected IOOF building.
More than a week has passed since the “Do Not Consume” water advisory was issued in Reno for customers of Venango Water Company, and residents have grown more frustrated with each passing day.
Crews from IA Construction Corp. will begin milling and base-coat paving of several sections of streets throughout the City of Franklin, beginning today.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate Wednesday for the 11th time in 17 months as part of its ongoing drive to curb inflation. But it provided little guidance about when — or whether — it might hike rates again.
Transportation issues that disabled people face on a daily basis were the focus of an awareness stop that Voices for Independence made at its Seneca office on Wednesday afternoon.
Cases of water are being distributed to households in Reno where Venango Water Company customers have been under an advisory for a week not to consume water due to the possible contamination of one of the company’s two water sources.