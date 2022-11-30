As the calendar moves toward December, Venango County chief financial officer Diona Brick says things in the county “are going very well from a fiscal perspective.”

Brick said the 2023 budget is ahead of schedule and that the year has been uneventful as far as county finances go.

Kara O’Neil, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at karaoneil.thederrick@gmail.com or (814) 677-8369.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Pennsylvania campaign wildcard Fetterman turns to governing
Front Page

Pennsylvania campaign wildcard Fetterman turns to governing

HARRISBURG (AP) — When John Fetterman goes to Washington in January as one of the Senate’s new members, he’ll bring along an irreverent style from Pennsylvania that extends from his own personal dress code — super casual — to hanging marijuana flags outside his current office in the state Capitol.

Front Page

Where can area's best bargains on gas be found?

  • From staff reports

PITTSBURGH — Motorists looking for the lowest prices available to fill up their gas tanks could have been discouraged over the past few weeks as area prices appear to have not budged even slightly lower.

Front Page

C-L School Board considers additional co-ops

  • By RYAN S. PUGH Clarion News writer

CLARION TWP. — Clarion-Limestone School District Superintendent Brian Weible informed the board at this month’s work session/voting meeting how coordination effort discussions between the C-L and Clarion Area school districts have been progressing and what can be done next.

Front Page

Knox taps CARES fund for borough fire department

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

KNOX — After a similar donation to Knox Area Volunteer Ambulance Company last month, Knox Borough Council again tapped its American Rescue Plan grant fund to donate $20,000 to Knox Volunteer Fire Company.

Local legislators differ on Polk option
Front Page

Local legislators differ on Polk option

  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

Although state Rep. R. Lee James and state Sen. Scott Hutchinson are in agreement that staving off closure of Polk State Center is a community priority, they are in disagreement on a proposed alternative.

Good Hope, Zion members continue Thanksgiving tradition
Front Page

Good Hope, Zion members continue Thanksgiving tradition

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

Thanksgiving spirit filled the kitchen Wednesday morning at Good Hope Lutheran Church in Oil City as volunteers were hard at work preparing for today’s annual turkey day meal delivery by the members of Good Hope and Zion Lutheran churches.

Free

Coming Thursday: Polk State Center

Although state Rep. R. Lee James and state Sen. Scott Hutchinson are in agreement that staving off closure of Polk State Center is a community priority, they are in disagreement on a proposed alternative.

Block party brings awareness to intellectual disabilities, autism
Front Page

Block party brings awareness to intellectual disabilities, autism

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Those who stopped in at the fall block party at the Venango County Human Services training center in Franklin on Saturday were greeted by a cheerful gathering during the first-ever event in which attendees learned more about people with intellectual disabilities and autism.

Friends for Food set up
Front Page

Friends for Food set up

Community Services of Venango County workers unloaded the 1,200 turkeys that were ordered for this year’s Friends for Food campaign Friday at the Rocky Grove fire hall.

Free

Update: Speed limit reduced on Interstate 80

Due to snow squalls moving through the area, the speed limit on Interstate 80 in Clarion County, between exit 42 (Route 38 Emlenton) and exit 45 (Route 478 St. Petersburg/Emlenton), and in Jefferson County, between exit 78 (Route 36 Sigel/Brookville) and exit 81 (Route 28 Hazen) has been red…

Retirement calls for Hearst
Front Page

Retirement calls for Hearst

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

CLARION — William “Bill” Hearst didn’t hesitate when asked to comment on the people he’s encountered during his radio career.