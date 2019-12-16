Venango County Toys for Tots volunteers work to create 512 bags full of six to eight gifts for each child on their list Friday at the Oil City VFW at 2 Relief St. The toys were distributed Saturday morning. (Contributed photo)
The Oil City VFW was filled to the brim Saturday morning when 512 bags packed with toys for under the tree and stocking stuffers were distributed to families by the Venango County Toys for Tots campaign.
The number of both children served and toy donations were up from last year when the campaign distributed just about 500 packages and was in dire need of toys.