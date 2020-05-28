Venango eAcademy finishes inaugural year

Laney McNellie (right) from Oil City High School was the winner of the Entrepreneur Academy's Demo Day. Other participants were Kyleigh Schleifer (left) from Cranberry and Taylor Williams from Titusville. (Contributed photo)
The Entrepreneur Academy program that operates under the auspices of the Venango County Economic Development Authority has completed its first school year.
The program is designed to give high school seniors an opportunity to explore their communities and connect with students from seven school districts around Venango County, according to eAcademy instructor Taylor Snyder.