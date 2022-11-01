Venango gas prices among lowest in state

PITTSBURGH — The average price for a gallon of gasoline in Venango County this week is among the lowest prices statewide, while on par with the western Pennsylvania average, which this week is $3.99, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
Average prices in the remainder of the tri-county area are above that regional average, which increased by 3 cents over the previous week. Each of the three counties saw its average price of gas increase from 2 cents to 9 cents per gallon.
FOXBURG — Although there are plenty of volunteer opportunities for Allegheny-Clarion Valley students to fulfill their graduation requirements, district administrators are worried students aren’t taking advantage of them.
CLARION — Clarion County Director of Public Safety Jeff Smathers’ words were straightforward after it was announced Shippenville/Elk Township Ambulance Service will close at the end of the day on Jan. 31.
Cranberry Township supervisors heard more testimony Thursday night when they resumed a conditional use permit hearing before about 40 residents regarding the installation of a solar farm on the Cranberry-Rockland Road.
The Kiwanis Club of Franklin announced the recipient of its annual Kamp Kiwanis Memorial Fund donation on Thursday afternoon at its 101st anniversary meeting and also installed officers for the club’s new year.
A large crowd of people gathered in the cool autumn conditions Thursday evening to remember Shauna Howe and retrace her steps as she walked home the night of Oct. 27, 1992, from a Girl Scout Halloween party.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy grew at a 2.6% annual rate from July through September, snapping two straight quarters of contraction and overcoming high inflation and interest rates just as voting begins in midterm elections in which the economy’s health has emerged as a paramount issue.
As a young girl growing up in Butler County, Shannon Penland aspired to work in the science field. By the time she was pursuing her doctorate in organic chemistry, she wound up in a medicinal chemistry class and encountered a life-changing experience — she met an oncologist who inspired her …
HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman’s rocky debate performance fueled concern inside his party on Wednesday, as leaders assessed whether it would significantly shift a race that could decide control of the U.S. Senate and the future of Joe Biden’s presidency.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman wouldn’t commit to releasing his full medical records during a highly anticipated debate against Republican Mehmet Oz on Tuesday, speaking haltingly throughout the hourlong event more than five months after experiencing a stroke.
After a bit of “false winter” early last week, October seems to be making reparation these last several days for the grand finale of fall colors with a run of partly sunny days and warmer temperatures.
Organizers of the Energy Security Conference at Drake Well said feedback received from participants was “overwhelmingly positive” and they have high hopes of hosting similar events in the coming years. They hope it puts Venango County “back on the map” when people think of energy.
CLARION — Earlier this month, Clarion Borough agreed to update its zoning ordinance to include and regulate short-term rentals. The new rules apply to what are commonly known as “Air B&Bs” and vacation rentals.