Venango gas prices match regional average

PITTSBURGH — The average price for a gallon of gasoline in Venango County is on par with the western Pennsylvania average, which this week is $4.01, as the average prices in Venango, Clarion and Forest counties continue to fall weekly, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

The tri-county’s price decline from the previous week ranges between 21 and 25 cents per gallon. Last week, it was between 3 and 10 cents.

  • From staff reports

Man accused in sexual abuse of girl

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

A Franklin man is facing 271 charges relating to allegations that he sexually abused a young girl at a residence in Oil City over the course of more than five years, between January 2017 and March 2022, and gave alcohol to two other minors at the residence in 2020.

Bluegrass provides a wealth of pleasure for performers

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

HAWTHORN — Pleasantville resident and musician Rowland Proper has a blunt perspective on bluegrass music: “If you want to make a million bucks in bluegrass, you had better start with two million. You don’t get rich playing bluegrass.”

Canadian police: 1 suspect in stabbings found dead

WELDON, Saskatchewan (AP) — One of the suspects in the stabbing deaths of 10 people in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan has been found dead, and his injuries are not self inflicted, police said Monday as they continued the search for a second suspect.

No newspaper today

The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today due to the Labor Day holiday. In addition, the newspaper offices are closed.

Autumn Leaf's carnival status unclear

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

CLARION — Autumn Leaf Festival is on track to be as enjoyable as ever, Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry Director Tracy Becker said this week, but it is possible there won’t be a carnival of rides and games around the courthouse area this year.

C-L board president responds to queries

  • By RYAN S. PUGH Clarion News writer

The investigation of employee resignations initiated by the Clarion-Limestone School Board was once again front-and-center at the board’s recent meeting.

Man facing many charges related to thefts in area

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

A Pittsburgh man who is a suspect in a vehicle theft Sunday from a Washington Township home in Clarion County that ended in a hit and run crash in Lucinda has also been connected to another case of stealing items from several vehicles in Marianne in Clarion County in June.

Speyside comes to Clarion

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday for Speyside Bourbon Cooperage, a manufacturer of world-class bourbon barrels that is bringing a plant and dozens of jobs to Clarion County.

Getting ready for a new school year

Teachers and staff members at the Venango Region Catholic School system and Christian Life Academy were busy Monday cleaning and decorating classrooms and getting ready to welcome students back to school this morning.

Structure fire reported in Cornplanter

According to Venango County 911, there were no injuries as the result of a structure fire at 1461 Route 227 in Cornplanter Township at about 4:50 a.m. Monday. Franklin state police told the newspaper they are conducting an investigation of the incident.

Franklin grant gives access to free school lunches

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Franklin Area School District will offer free lunches and breakfasts to all students this year as the district has qualified for federal funding for the meals through the Community Eligible Provision.

Fed's inflation fight could bring 'pain', job losses

JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivered a stark warning Friday about the Fed’s determination to fight inflation with more sharp interest rate hikes: It will likely cause pain for Americans in the form of a weaker economy and job losses.