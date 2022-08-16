Venango gas prices under regional average

PITTSBURGH — Venango County’s average gasoline prices this week have returned to being under that of the western Pennsylvania average, which this week is $4.32, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
The county had been on a run of four consecutive weeks of being under the regional average before last week.
On the final day of the Venango County Fair — one that was declared as “Autism Tough Day” — it seemed fitting that a featured event was one in which every child participant was able to take home a blue ribbon.
The saying goes that necessity is the mother of invention. For Tim Heffernan, founder of the Pennsylvania Rural Robotics Initiative and the Innovation Institute for Tomorrow, the necessity of adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic proved to be just that.
Crews will soon be demolishing a structure at 40 Pearl Ave. on Oil City’s North Side that at one time housed one of the first public schools in Oil City built in the early oil boom days right after the Civil War.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Falling prices for gas, airline tickets and clothes gave Americans a little bit of relief last month, though overall inflation is still running at close to its highest level in four decades.
Venango County Commissioner Albert Abramovic this week was elected president of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania (CCAP) during its annual conference and trade show in Lancaster County.
PITTSBURGH — Venango County’s run of gasoline prices being under that of the western Pennsylvania average, which this week is $4.44, has come to an end after four consecutive weeks, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
An Oil City man accused of killing his girlfriend in March at their Mineral Street home and then putting her body in a barrel is now being charged with first degree murder in addition to the other charges he was already facing in connection with the woman’s death.
TITUSVILLE — Ida (Minerva) Tarbell was a giant killer in a time of industrial giants. The journalist from Titusville wrote the “The History of the Standard Oil Company” — a work that eventually led to the dismemberment of the monopoly.
Hundreds of pairs of hands slapped together, signs rose in the air and supportive screams filled Franklin’s Bandstand Park after first-year competitor Kaleb Beichner, 17, of Shippenville, was declared the 13th annual Taste of Talent winner.