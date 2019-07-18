Venango County Planning Commission members will allow a project at the Barkeyville Burger King to move forward with several stipulations.
Burger King, which sits at the corner of Route 8 and Gibb Road in Barkeyville, plans to add a second drive-through order station. To create the second lane, plans call for the existing concrete curb and a section of landscaping that runs along the current drive through lane to be removed and placed elsewhere.
Both drive-through lanes will be 12 feet wide, slightly larger than the restaurant's current lane, when the second lane is in place.
When Ashley Smith, the commission's land use planner, presented the plans to the commission board Tuesday via large television screens, members raised concerns that the new lane will cross over a line believed to be the restaurant's property line.
Further image magnification showed the lane in close proximity to Gibb Road. Sue Smith asked if the lane, the new landscaping, or both, would encroach on the right of way on Gibb Road.
After discussion, members decided to approve the plans with the condition that Ashley Smith look into where exactly the right of way lies as it was not designated on the map.
"Let's have Ashley look into that, nobody wants it in the right of way," commission director Jason Ruggiero said.
Further conditions the board approved say Burger King must present Ashley Smith a receipt of a financial security in accordance with the Pennsylvania Municipalities Planning Code and a receipt of six fully executed plan sets with the required recording fees.
In other business at the commission's monthly meeting Tuesday, Ruggiero told the board a teacher had been hired for the entrepreneurial program, eAcademy, that is set to begin in the fall.
Taylor Snyder, who was the family consumer science teacher at Oil City middle and high schools until last month, will teach up to 25 high school students at Clarion University's Venango Campus.
Ruggiero said the program currently has three students signed up, but the academy hopes to be more successful next year recruiting new students once it has had a year under its belt and alumni to spread the word.
Snyder is currently working with eAcademy teachers in Hermitage to build a curriculum.
Ruggiero also said a $10,000 grant has been secured to repair the towers at the Venango County Courthouse.