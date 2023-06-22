Venango County Regional Planning Commission members gave conditional approval to two subdivisions at the panel’s monthly meeting Tuesday.
The commission also heard updates on some other matters.
Franklin School Board members may vote next week on a motion to move the school district’s softball field from the grounds of Sandycreek Elementary to behind the high school in the area of the tennis courts.
BOSTON (AP) — Rescuers on Wednesday rushed more ships and vessels to the area where a submersible disappeared on its way to the Titanic wreckage site, hoping underwater sounds they detected for a second straight day might help narrow their search in an increasingly urgent mission.
The memory of Franklin resident Jim Holden, who passed away a decade ago, will be honored next week when the Erie to Pittsburgh Trail Alliance founded by Holden hosts its first supporter event along the trail.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s son Hunter will plead guilty to federal tax offenses but avoid full prosecution on a separate gun charge in a deal with the Justice Department that likely spares him time behind bars.
Discussions are beginning to take place about the possible creation of a recreation center in Cranberry Township for the use of the Cranberry School District and community.
The Ten Miles 4 Two Mile Jeep Run will roll back into Two Mile Run County Park on Saturday, July 8, and Sunday, July 9.
City of Franklin staff from the street and water departments were moving ahead Tuesday on pouring concrete for a new pad to go under the picnic tables in Fountain Park.
LOUIN, Miss. (AP) — Multiple tornadoes swept through Mississippi overnight, killing one and injuring nearly two dozen, officials said Monday.
The Franklin Area School District is beginning the process of long-term planning for the future of its educational facilities, aided by a district-wide feasibility study currently being conducted.
Oil City School Board members heard some details Monday on the 2023-24 budget with no tax increase they will be voting on at their meeting next week.
Liberty Fest, Franklin’s annual festival celebrating America’s birthday, will return with more than a week of festivities starting this Saturday and continuing through July 4.
Smoke and blues music filled the air during the Franklin Blues & Barbecue Festival on Father’s Day weekend with performers, food vendors and visitors crowding Bandstand Park.
Oil Creek State Park hosted Chicks in the Sticks on Saturday.
Three Clarion County entities testified before the America 250 PA committee last week on projects that could enhance the region’s participation in the nation’s 250-year anniversary in 2026.
Friends and family turned out Thursday at the Venango County Historical Society to reminisce about Carolee Michener.
KNOX — Area ambulance services are facing funding and staffing shortages, and emergency medical services officials predict the same challenges will soon hit area volunteer fire departments.
Neither rain nor threat of rain could dampen the spirits of the hundreds of archers from many states who converged on Two Mile Run County Park on Friday for the second leg of the International Bowhunting Organization’s (IBO) Triple Crown National Championship.
Oil City manager Mark Schroyer confirmed Friday that the city and the Oil Region Alliance have reached a tentative agreement with Oil City Hospitality to purchase the former Days Inn in the city.
An Oil City man already facing charges for allegedly masterminding the robbery of an elderly couple in Polk last year is now facing additional charges related to incidents in Oil City shortly after the Polk robbery that involved two women.
After coming up one win short of a state championship in 2017, the Clarion High School baseball team had no such problem Thursday morning at Penn State University’s Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.
The Clarion Area High School baseball team captured the PIAA Class A baseball championship today with its 4-1 victory over DuBois Central Catholic in State College.
Franklin’s annual Blues and Barbeque festival is back this Father’s Day weekend to serve up another hearty helping of live music and local food.
Flag Day ceremonies were held Wednesday evening in Oil City and Franklin.
Venango County has been awarded $112,479 in grant funds from the state Department of Environmental Protection for abandoned mine land and abandoned mine drainage cleanup efforts.
Two more men are facing charges in connection with an incident last summer in Polk Borough in which police say two men broke into a home and tied up and robbed the couple who live there.
Oil City businessman Bob Fry said the auction at his Short Street Motors business on the city’s South Side went well Saturday, and the service part of the establishment is remaining open.
It’s hard to believe there could be such a thing as “too much sun” in northwest Pennsylvania, but rain has finally come to a dry and thirsty area this week after weeks of virtually cloudless sunshine.
Venango County commissioners handled several matters at their brief monthly meeting Tuesday, including approving the hires of two assistant public defenders.
MIAMI (AP) — Donald Trump became the first former president to face a judge on federal charges as he pleaded not guilty in a Miami courtroom Tuesday to dozens of felony counts accusing him of hoarding classified documents and refusing government demands to give them back.
The Oil City School Board curriculum committee on Monday discussed five options for lessons on sexual harassment and bullying that would be taught at the elementary and middle school levels.
One of the contractors initially named in a civil lawsuit related to a Cranberry woman’s fall down the steps of the Oil City Library in 2015 that caused fatal injuries to he woman was dismissed from the lawsuit in 2018.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Organizers warned at an annual gun rights rally at the Pennsylvania Capitol on Monday that with a slim Democratic majority in the House, there could be more attempts to pass gun control measures, weeks after Democrats narrowly advanced the first gun control legislation in y…
Despite clouds and a much-needed scattering of rain Monday, work continued on the multimodal trail along Allegheny Boulevard (Route 8/Route 62) in Sugarcreek Borough.
Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh has identified Ronald Runeric as the man who drowned in Little Sandy Lake in Polk Borough Saturday.
Cancer survivors and their family, friends and supporters gathered over the weekend at the Franklin Area High School track for the annual Relay for Life of Venango County.
Two local children and their family have received a helping hand from the League of Hope, a group of pool players who play with a mission to raise funds for local youngsters who suffer from a life-threatening disease.
BROOKVILLE — What does the guy who is in charge of collections, collect?
Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh confirmed one person drowned at Little Sandy Creek in Polk Borough on Saturday. Rugh pronounced the individual dead at 12:23 p.m. Neither the coroner nor Franklin state police could provide more details on Sunday.
No one was injured in a fire that occurred at 1584 Frenchcreek Road in Frenchcreek Township at about 10:40 a.m. Sunday, according to Utica Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Allen Clark.