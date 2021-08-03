Venango sees uptick in cases

Venango County has been seeing more COVID-19 cases lately.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday evening categorized Venango County along with Beaver, Indiana and Lawrence counties in the "substantial" transmission zone.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Venango County has been seeing more COVID-19 cases lately.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday evening categorized Venango County along with Beaver, Indiana and Lawrence counties in the "substantial" transmission zone.
Restorations on the Beach City Baby, a 1942 Douglas C-53 that served in active combat in Europe and North Africa during World War II, are almost complete.
More outside seating for businesses is coming to downtown Franklin after city council approved the Olive Vault and Homegrown Kitchen to utilize city sidewalk space.
Venango County has been seeing more COVID-19 cases lately.
The following story is one of a series from interviews the newspaper conducted with several candidates for U.S. Senate or Pennsylvania governor in the 2022 election.
Franklin police said they received a report on Monday about a teenage girl who is missing from her home.
Clarion state police responded to a fatal crash on Millcreek Drive in Millcreek Township that took place Saturday afternoon.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Six sitting judges and two lawyers hope Pennsylvania voters this fall will issue a favorable verdict of their own and elevate them to one of the four state appeals court seats that are up for grabs in the November election.
HARRISBURG (AP) - The governor of Pennsylvania is asking state lawmakers to return to Harrisburg within a month to extend a statewide disaster emergency intended to help stem the commonwealth's opioid addiction crisis.
NEW BETHLEHEM - The Clarion County Fair's demolition derby Saturday night attracted dozens of drivers including a grandmother and a man whose total track time was 38 seconds.
The following story is one of a series based on interviews the newspaper conducted with several candidates for U.S. Senate or Pennsylvania governor in the 2022 election.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Gov. Tom Wolf and Pennsylvania's coronavirus task force are asking state lawmakers to urge their constituents to get vaccinated, citing the highly contagious delta variant, and one of the state's most populous counties acknowledged Friday it mishandled students' confidentia…
State senators Scott Hutchinson and Michele Brooks have sent a letter to Gov. Tom Wolf requesting the state "rescind (its) plans" for the closure of Polk and White Haven state centers and "reinstate the security that the residents and staff depend on."
The Oil City Fire Department is gearing up to unveil its new rescue boat next month, about nine months after the previous boat was badly damaged during a river rescue in November.
The National Weather Service in Cleveland has confirmed that a tornado touched down Thursday afternoon at a farm near Cochranton. There were no injuries reported.
The right lane of Interstate 80 eastbound remains from the Interstate 79 interchange to the Exit 24 (Route 173, Grove City, Sandy Lake) as clean up continues following an early morning crash, according to PennDOT. The lane restriction is expected to be lifted later today.
Severe storms late Thursday afternoon in the Sugar Lake and Cochranton areas in Crawford County caused damage to barns, houses, and power lines.
Last week, nine girls stood in the Central Avenue Plaza in Oil City waiting to hear who would win the title Oil Heritage Queen 2021.
Two Venango County residents who work for the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources returned this week from two weeks in Minnesota battling a wildfire there.
NEW BETHLEHEM - County fairs and 4-H are almost synonymous, and the Clarion County Fair is no exception.
NEW BETHLEHEM -The melodious voice of District Judge Jeff Miller drifted across the Clarion County fairgrounds on Wednesday afternoon, providing information to the public.
Aggressive driving is on the rise, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
Third party and no affiliation voter registrations have been on the rise in Venango County.
The Venango County Substance Abuse Program "chalked up" recovery to informing the community at Wednesday's Chalk Talk outside the Franklin Public Library.
CLARION — Clarion County law enforcement agencies have become suspicious that pills appearing to be legitimate prescription medication are actually fentanyl.
CLARION - The Clarion County Fair hosted the Keystone Mini-Mods Tuesday night with the key word being modified.
Valley Grove School District has started the process of creating a position to handle the flow and distribution of its pandemic relief funds.
Reports to area police of Unemployment Compensation fraud are rising.
(The following story is one of a series from interviews the newspaper conducted with several candidates for U.S. Senate or Pennsylvania governor in the 2022 election.)
Environmental testing at several former industrial sites along the Allegheny River has been completed with the help of a grant.
Cranberry School Board members heard an update Monday about the district's virtual learning option and the upcoming school year.
Lewis Cleaver hasn't seen his old home since early May, and he probably won't be home until October.
The Miller-Sibley pavilion in Franklin was filled Saturday as Jack and Therese Moran's family and friends came from Colorado, Wisconsin, Michigan, Chicago, Ohio and Pennsylvania to celebrate the couple's 73-year wedding anniversary.
CLARION — Cavco Industries has announced a $153 million acquisition of the Commodore Corp., the largest independent builder of modular and manufactured housing in the U.S.
Oil City's Oil Heritage Festival wrapped up over the weekend with lots of events, including Saturday's concert by The Clarks.
CLARION - Clarion University President Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson provided the university's council of trustees an update on the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) integration plan Thursday.
NEW BETHLEHEM - The Clarion County Fair has something for everyone this year including a few new events.
The Oil Heritage Festival has a packed schedule this weekend as the celebration concludes, and Oil City officials are bracing for traffic congestion tonight as popular Pittsburgh band The Clarks is expected to draw a large crowd to Justus Park and the downtown.
Fourteen puppies and eight adult dogs - all aboard an air-conditioned truck - completed a four-day journey from Texas to Venango County, arriving at Precious Paws Animal Rescue on Wednesday evening.
The Oil Heritage Festival art shows spread out over three buildings on Seneca Street are drawing good crowds.
(Editor's note: Today has been proclaimed Coach Pat Patterson Day in Oil City to recognize the much loved and respected former Oil City teacher and football coach. This story, written by retired Derrick sports editor Penny Weichel, looks back at Patterson's 1975 Oilers team that won the Sect…
FRANKLIN - Yard sale 207 14th St. Wed thru Sat. Aug. 4 - …
Household Sale - 294 Old Route 8 South - TItusville, Pa. …
Inside house and garage sale. 172 Somac Drive, Seneca. Au…
KNOX 644 Petrolia Street. Huge multi family garage sale. …
KNOX: 851 Petrolia Street. Garage Sale. August 5, 6 &…
Oil City, 1 East 9th St. Top of Central Ave. Early Bird G…
Baughman’s Market - Peaches, Sweet Corn, Apples, Mellons.…