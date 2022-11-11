The Venango Veterans Club at PennWest-Clarion’s Venango Campus in Oil City held its annual veterans program Thursday, and the event had a new theme this year.

In previous years, the club read an honor roll. But this year, in an attempt to be more inclusive, organizers included a synopsis of American conflicts in their program pamphlet.

Cranberry allows conditional use permit for solar farm
  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer and MICHELLE INCIARRANO Contributing writer

Cranberry Township supervisors unanimously granted a conditional use permit to Cypress Creek Renewables for 203 acres of leased land on the Cranberry-Rockland Road from the Findlay family. About 140 acres of that land will be fenced for a solar farm.

GOP edges closer to House win; Senate could hinge on runoff
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans were closing in Wednesday on a narrow House majority while control of the Senate hinged on a series of tight races in a midterm election that defied expectations of sweeping conservative victories driven by frustration over inflation and President Joe Biden’s le…

John Fetterman wins U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG (AP) — Democrat John Fetterman won Pennsylvania’s pivotal race for U.S. Senate, flipping a Republican-held seat as he recovered from a stroke during the bare-knuckled campaign and giving Democrats hope they can retain control of the closely divided chamber to boost President Joe B…

Democrats buoyed by election returns in Pa. House
HARRISBURG (AP) — Democrats in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives are likely to make significant gains in the chamber, and some even see hope they could retake the majority once smoke clears from the Tuesday election they began with a 23-seat gap behind the Republicans.

Democrat John Fetterman wins US Senate race in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG (AP) — Democrat John Fetterman won Pennsylvania’s pivotal race for U.S. Senate, flipping a Republican-held seat as he recovered from a stroke during the bare-knuckled campaign and giving Democrats hope they can retain control of the closely divided chamber to boost President Joe B…

GOP, Democrats notch victories in competitive midterm races

WASHINGTON (AP) — Control of Congress hung in the balance early Wednesday, with both parties notching victories in some of the most competitive races in a midterm election that centered on voter frustration over high inflation and the rollback of abortion rights.

Voters have their say
Pleasant, sunny weather and two hotly-contested state races kept a steady trickle of voters going through local polling places around noon Tuesday to cast their votes in the midterm elections.

Senate battle was still in doubt in early morning
HARRISBURG (AP) — Control of the U.S. Senate could depend on whether Democrat John Fetterman or Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz win Pennsylvania’s bare-knuckled, bruising battle, and the outcome was still very much in doubt early Wednesday morning.

Democrat Josh Shapiro wins Pennsylvania governor's race
HARRISBURG (AP) — Democrat Josh Shapiro won the race for governor of Pennsylvania on Tuesday, securing the office for four years in a state where the future of abortion rights is on the line, along with management of the 2024 election in a battleground that is often decisive in choosing presidents.

Dems, GOP make urgent final pitches as election season wraps
COATESVILLE (AP) — Coast to coast, candidates and backers made final appeals to voters Monday in the last hours of a fraught midterm election season, with Republicans excited about the prospect of winning back Congress and President Joe Biden insisting his party would “surprise the living de…

Titusville Herald's closing jolts community

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

Readers of the Titusville Herald were shocked when they picked up their Saturday edition, in which it was announced that day’s edition would be the newspaper’s last — ending a 157-year-old tie with the community.

Franklin couple riding high on city and with helping vets
  • By BRAD LENA Contributing writer

When retirees Joe and Andrea Durinsky made up their minds to have a second home that would be in addition to the one they have in Beaver County, it had to be in a location that would satisfy their passion for outdoor activities — especially riding bicycles.

Medicare enrollees warned about deceptive marketing schemes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mailers designed to look like official government forms. Buses sporting scam pitches for Medicare websites. TV commercials featuring celebrities who encourage people to sign up for Medicare plans that do not always include their current doctors.

Franklin General Authority targets key sewer projects
  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

The Franklin General Authority is looking ahead to some much-needed projects in the next few years, according to authority chairman Tim Dunkle, Franklin utilities director Kurt McFadden and Franklin city manager Tracy Jamieson.

Venango County voting machines tested
  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Venango County election officials held a public voting machine testing Friday morning in the Courthouse Annex in preparation for Tuesday’s general election that features high-profile races for governor and a U.S. Senate seat from Pennsylvania.

Clarion, C-L service sharing plan gains momentum

  • By RYAN S. PUGH Clarion News writer

CLARION TWP. — A service sharing proposal between the Clarion-Limestone and Clarion Area school districts took another step forward during the recent Clarion-Limestone School Board meeting.

Coming Saturday: Polk State Center

Plaintiffs in the Polk-White Haven state centers lawsuit have seen their motion for class-action status granted, but the motions for preliminary injunctions have been denied.

Clarion County broadband remains years away

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

CLARION — The Clarion County commissioners and the Clarion County Economic Development Corp. picture a future in which nearly all residences and businesses have access to fiber-optic, cable-delivered, high-speed broadband internet.