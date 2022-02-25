The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has issued an order appointing Marie Veon as the acting president judge for Venango County.
The order was dated Wednesday and takes effect Monday.
Updated: February 25, 2022 @ 4:54 am
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has issued an order appointing Marie Veon as the acting president judge for Venango County.
Kara O’Neil, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at karaoneil.thederrick@gmail.com or (814) 677-8369.
