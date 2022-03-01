Marie Veon was sworn in Monday as Venango County’s acting president judge.
Dozens of people, mostly county staff, came to see Veon, a longtime Venango County district attorney, take the oath of office.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Marie Veon was sworn in Monday as Venango County’s acting president judge.
Dozens of people, mostly county staff, came to see Veon, a longtime Venango County district attorney, take the oath of office.
Kara O’Neil, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at karaoneil.thederrick@gmail.com or (814) 677-8369.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Marie Veon was sworn in Monday as Venango County’s acting president judge.
The Oil City Arts Council will unveil a new event this spring — FAM Jam — that will focus on food, art and music.
Oil City School Board members were told at their meeting Monday that a restorative justice initiative at Oil City High School has been successful in its first few months.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces shelled Ukraine’s second-largest city on Monday, rocking a residential neighborhood, and closed in on the capital, Kyiv, in a 40-mile convoy of hundreds of tanks and other vehicles, as talks aimed at stopping the fighting yielded only an agreement to keep …
Scrubgrass crash
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — President Vladimir Putin dramatically escalated East-West tensions by ordering Russian nuclear forces put on high alert Sunday, while Ukraine’s embattled leader agreed to talks with Moscow as Putin’s troops and tanks drove deeper into the country, closing in around the capital.
The Downs Building, an Oil City landmark on the corner of Elm and Center streets overlooking Towne Square, is being renovated to house retail space on the first floor and accommodations for travelers on the upper two floors.
Donald W. Trautman, retired bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Erie, died Saturday in Erie.
Accidental shooting, Emlenton
Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker confirmed to the newspaper the identity of the woman who died in a Paint Township house fire on Friday.
Donald W. Trautman, retired bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Erie, died Saturday in Erie.
Several topics were addressed during Thursday’s long, wide-ranging Oil City Council meeting, including potentially reserving some parking on the North Side for businesses.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine’s capital early today as explosions reverberated through the city and the president urged the country to “stand firm” against the siege that could determine its future. He vowed to stay: “The fight is here.”
Rocky Grove High School senior Joseph Carns and a classmate patiently waited to start cooking their weekly class meal as life skills support teacher DeWayne Harbaugh returned to the classroom.
During his recent campaign stop in Clarion, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democratic U.S. candidate, told the newspaper that he represents the rural areas’ “forgotten communities.”
The following school districts will be closed Friday, Feb. 25:
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia pressed its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital early today after unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides in an attack that could rewrite the global post-Cold War security order.
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has issued an order appointing Marie Veon as the acting president judge for Venango County.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden hit back Thursday against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, unleashing robust new sanctions, ordering the deployment of thousands of additional troops to NATO ally Germany and declaring that America would stand up to Russia’s Vladimir Putin.
Oil City Council members were told Thursday by city manager Mark Schroyer that the city’s paving committee has settled on the list of streets that will be paved this summer.
A man who had barricaded himself inside an Oil City home near West First and Division streets on Wednesday morning was removed from the residence after police forcibly entered the home, according to Oil City Police Chief Dave Ragon.
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s highest court broke a partisan deadlock Wednesday over a new map of congressional districts by selecting boundaries that broadly adhere to the outlines of current districts, even as the state loses one seat because of sluggish population growth.
Tracy Rivers said her family always had dogs in their home that were rescued and fostered while she was growing up.
A Grant Street home in Franklin was severely damaged by fire on Wednesday.
A man reported missing in January was found dead Tuesday night in Oil City.
HARRISBURG — Ahead of winter weather and icy conditions expected across most of the state On Thursday evening, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will implement vehicle restrictions on Interstates 79 and 80.
A man who had barricaded himself inside an Oil City home near West First and Division streets this morning was removed from the residence after police forcibly entered the home, according to Oil City Police Chief Dave Ragon.
According to Venango 911, Gifford Road in Oakland Township is closed due to flooding.
Clarion County commissioners are trying to close the gap on the Pittsburgh to Erie Trail.
CLARION — Demolition and renovation at Clarion University could begin during summer with the razing of Carrier Hall and the Thorn buildings, while Egbert Hall is set for remodeling.
MOSCOW (AP) — The East-West faceoff over Ukraine escalated dramatically Tuesday, with Russian lawmakers authorizing President Vladimir Putin to use military force outside his country and U.S. President Joe Biden and European leaders responding by slapping sanctions on Russian oligarchs and banks.
Sometime during spring, Franklin resident Hannah Gamble will fill a void in the community — as well as the location — that was created by the closing of Bossa Nova Cafe Roastery on Liberty Street.
MOSCOW (AP) — A long-feared Russian invasion of Ukraine appeared to be imminent Monday, if not already underway, with Russian President Vladimir Putin ordering forces into separatist regions of eastern Ukraine.
BEIJING (AP) — They did it — that much seems obvious. But what, exactly, was the “it” that they did?
Oil City School District is collecting community input surveys on how to spend close to $7 million in federal grant money the district will be getting as part of the American Rescue Plan, Superintendent Lynda Weller told school board members Monday.
After frigid temperatures and a recent winter storm that socked the area, some area residents and visitors were more than ready to spend Presidents Day amid the sunshine on the Samuel Justus Recreation Trail in Cranberry Township.
Clarion Township crash
Oil City police said a firearm was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 500 block of Colbert Avenue at about 3:30 this morning.
MIAMI (AP) — Krystal Guerra’s Miami apartment has a tiny kitchen, cracked tiles, warped cabinets, no dishwasher and hardly any storage space.
Country music artist and Titusville native Jeannie Seely, who will turn 82 this year, has no intention of calling it quits, as she has a single due for public release in March.
Commercial painters needed. Half of work out of town, hal…
Fitnation slimline treadmill Excellent condition, $300 OB…
Ochs Building Supply Inc. in Lucinda is seeking a dependa…
Apples: Gala, Ida Red, Empire & Jonagold, Mutsu &…
I would like to send my sincere thanks to the Caring Plac…
We would like to thank everyone who sent cards to John fo…
AMERICAN EAGLE BUSINESS SERVICES Income Tax Services, Acc…
2022 1POLK CENTER BOARD OF TRUSTEE MEETING SCHEDULE On be…