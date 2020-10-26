Frances Thompson receives the flag that had been draped over her brother's casket during Harold Knight's funeral service at Heckathorn Cemetery on Saturday. She is surrounded by her family. (By Sarah Titley)
The hearse containing Harold Knight's remains is escorted through Oil City by Patriot Guard Riders, state and Oil City police. Oil City and Franklin fire departments joined to raise the American flag over Petroleum Street and saluted as the motorcade passed. (By Sarah Titley)
Harold Knight's three surviving siblings (from left to right) Patricia McInchak, Frances Thompson and Albert Knight, all of Erie, pose for a picture after their brother's funeral service. (By Sarah Titley)
Army soldiers prepare to fold the flag that covered Harold Knight's casket in Heckathorn Cemetery on Saturday. (By Sarah Titley)
On a chilly and overcast day, a convoy of state and local police, motorcycles, limousines and an Army hearse made its way over the Specialist Jonathan R. Kephart Memorial Bridge and beneath the American flag raised high by Franklin and Oil City fire department ladder trucks.
After 70 years Harold Knight had finally returned to his birthplace of Oil City.