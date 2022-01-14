Veterans clinic planned for Cranberry Township

The old and the new

Cranberry Township utilities supervisor Mike Erwin (standing) informs supervisors Bob Betzold (left) and board chairman Matt McSparren about a current problem. Thursday marked Erwin’s last meeting as a township employee after 48 years of service to the municipality. Betzold was participating in his first meeting as a supervisor.

 By Randy Bartley

Cranberry Township supervisors on Thursday approved a Department of Environmental Protection planning module that will eventually lead to the construction of a Veterans Administration clinic in the township.

Interim township manager Eric Heil said the new building would “probably” be erected along Route 322 in front of the Home Depot store. Heil said additional details aren’t available at this time.

