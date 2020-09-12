The SCI Forest honor guard stands at attention on Friday at the Oil City VFW during a memorial event to honor first responders and veterans on the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. (By Kara O'Neil)
Oil City firefighters on Friday lower the flag after a memorial for first responders and veterans at the Oil City VFW on the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. (By Kara O'Neil)
About 50 people, many of them local police and firefighters, gathered at the Oil City VFW on Friday to honor first responders and veterans during a 9/11 memorial event.
Jeff Smith, commander of VFW Post 464, recalled the events of Sept. 11, 2001 - the day hijackers crashed planes into the twin towers and the Pentagon, as well as Flight 93, the hijacked flight that went down in a southwestern Pennsylvania field.