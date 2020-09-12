About 50 people, many of them local police and firefighters, gathered at the Oil City VFW on Friday to honor first responders and veterans during a 9/11 memorial event.

Jeff Smith, commander of VFW Post 464, recalled the events of Sept. 11, 2001 - the day hijackers crashed planes into the twin towers and the Pentagon, as well as Flight 93, the hijacked flight that went down in a southwestern Pennsylvania field.

0
0
0
0
0