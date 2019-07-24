ROSEVILLE - A modest ranch house in the village of Roseville in Jefferson County is a safe haven for children and a place where nightmares end.
It's the home of Western PA Cares for Kids, a child advocacy center, where children who were either physically or sexually abused or witnessed a violent crime can speak with a forensic interviewer.
Since its inception in 2008, Cares for Kids has served about 1,000 children from Clarion, Forest and Jefferson counties.
That includes 852 children who were victims of sexual abuse, 105 who were victims of physical abuse and 29 who witnessed a crime. About one-third of those were under 6 years of age, and about two-thirds were victims of a family member or caregiver.
"We average between 100 and 130 cases every year," said Cares for Kids Executive Director Pat Berger. "We have seen fewer cases this year, but in the last decade it has been on a steady increase.
"I think more people are learning about abuse and, at least in Jefferson County, there is a better chance that (children) won't have to go to trial because of a plea agreement."
To increase that awareness, Berger and Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett went to churches and civic organizations to explain the Cares for Kids' mission.
When Cares for Kids receives a referral from either law enforcement or Children and Youth Services, an investigative team composed of law enforcement, prosecution, child protection, mental health personnel, medical personnel, victim/witness advocates and probation officers watch the interview conducted by a trained interviewer on a monitor. That eliminates need for each member of the team to do a separate interview with the child.
Berger conducts most of the interviews. She uses methods that gain the child's trust and determine the nature of the incident. The interview is recorded and can be used as evidence. Under state law a child under 12 years of age cannot be compelled to testify in court.
The goal is to reduce the trauma a child experiences by eliminating the repetitive interviews so that the child isn't constantly reliving the experience.
The investigative team works together on decisions about the investigation, treatment, management and prosecution of child abuse cases.
The facility at Cares for Kids is designed to help a child feel more at ease. In a living room setting, adults can confer in one section while a child plays in another area of the room.
A second, but smaller, room is adjacent to accommodate a second family if needed or where siblings of the victim can go.
A trained medical professional provides the children a medical review. In addition, the facility has sexual assault nurse examiners there on the day of the interview. The nurse conducts medical evaluations, consults with family members and collects forensic evidence when available.
Berger said often dental or other physical problems might be revealed during the examination, including the presence of sexually transmitted diseases.
Cares for Kids is funded by grants, fundraisers and private donations.