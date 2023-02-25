The halls of Victory Elementary School were abuzz with activity Friday afternoon as students and teachers gathered for the grand finale of the school’s Random Acts of Kindness Week.

Throughout the week, all the classes in the school had been competing to collect the most boxes of cereal to donate to those in need, and on Friday afternoon, the students hurried to set up the boxes in the hall like a giant row of dominoes.

Missing Oil City Girl Found

Oil City police Chief Dave Ragon confirmed Sophia Steinman, 17, of Oil City, was found safe in Warren on Thursday evening.

Trump: Ohio train derailment response a 'betrayal'
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — Donald Trump on Wednesday criticized the federal response to the toxic train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, as a “betrayal” during a visit to the village where residents and local leaders are increasingly frustrated more than two weeks after the disaster.

Girl collecting 500 pairs of shoes
  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

An Oil City girl is taking a project from her religious education classes and running with it as she aims to collect 500 pairs of shoes single-handedly to donate to people in need.

Biden declares 'Kyiv stands' in surprise visit to Ukraine
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — President Joe Biden swept unannounced into Ukraine on Monday to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a defiant display of Western solidarity with a country still fighting what he called “a brutal and unjust war” days before the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion.

Tributes pour in after Jimmy Carter enters hospice care
ATLANTA (AP) — Dozens of well-wishers made the pilgrimage Sunday to The Carter Center in Atlanta, as prayers and memories of former President Jimmy Carter’s legacy were offered up at his small Baptist church in Plains, Georgia, a day after he entered hospice care.

Inclusion Library comes to Oil City Library
  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Anyone who’s been in the Oil City Library these days may have noticed there’s a brand new collection on the shelves by the card catalog — and it isn’t books, movies or audiobooks.

Trains through here don't carry toxic chemicals

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

A retired railroad official says trains that run through the Venango County area don’t carry toxic chemicals like the materials that were on the train that derailed and burned in East Palestine, Ohio, earlier this month.

Business Review Coming Friday
The 83rd annual edition of the Business Review and Forecast will be published with Friday’s newspaper. Here is a sampling of what you will find in this year’s edition, which spotlights local business, industry, government and schools.

PennWest president takes new role with PASSHE
  • From staff reports

Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson, founding president of Pennsylvania Western University, announced Tuesday she is transitioning to a new role with the State System office as president-in-residence and chief executive officer for PennWest Investment.