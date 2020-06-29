Jeffrey Polley introduces several of his former Venango Catholic High School students Sunday at Justus Park in Oil City. Polley said the idea for the second Together We Can rally came out of conversations he has had with his former students in the cultural diversity class he teaches at the school. (By Dillon Provenza)
Major Smith, a former warden at Venango County jail, speaks while Kay Brewster, one of the organizers of the second Together We Can rally, listens at Justus Park in Oil City, Sunday. Smith said he had three main points for the crowd muster up the courage to take action, don't make anymore racial jokes or unkind comments, and research black history. (By Dillon Provenza)
More than 100 people silently walk across Veterans Bridge in Oil City, Sunday, during the second Together We Can vigil. (By Dillon Provenza)
A second Together We Can gathering, this time featuring a candlelight vigil, was held Sunday night in Oil City's Justus Park.
"This evening came about because the young people that attended the first event expressed interest in holding another one," said Kay Brewster, who is one of the organizers of both Together We Can rallies.