Jennifer Fulmer Vinson was elected Clarion Borough mayor on Tuesday.

Unofficial results indicate that Vinson, a Democrat, received 339 votes compared to 306 for Republican Lexis Twentier.

HARRISBURG — The tri-county area’s September seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was down from the previous month, according to the state Department of Labor & Industry.

Tri-county jobless rate falls

State workers who get vaccinated to get 5 paid days off

HARRISBURG (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration told more than 70,000 state employees on Monday that it is offering five days of paid leave for getting fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of the year, quickly drawing opposition from the state treasurer over the potential cost.

Virtual options outlined for quarantined OC students

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Teachers at the Oil City middle school and high school will have the option, beginning Friday, to provide live instruction via Zoom to students who are in quarantine due to COVID-19 but feel well enough to participate in class.

Clarion Hospital generates $52M in economic benefit

CLARION — Clarion Hospital contributed $52,258,098 to the region’s economy and supported 369 local jobs during the 2020 fiscal year, according to a new report released by the Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania (HAP).

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden heads to a United Nations climate conference today energized by a new legislative framework that, if enacted, would be the largest action ever taken by the United States to address climate change.

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Venango County elections officials held a public testing of voting machines Friday morning in preparation for Tuesday’s general election that focuses primarily on municipal contests.

  • Mark Oliver

HARRISBURG (AP) — Josh Shapiro, the Democratic candidate for governor, is breaking with Gov. Tom Wolf on the centerpiece of Wolf’s plan to fight climate change amid the strong and sustained pushback it has received from building trades unions that have long backed the party’s candidates for …

Update: Route 308 reopens, Route 208 partially closed

Route 308 in Venango County has reopened after being shut down this morning as a result of a crash involving an overheight vehicle and downed utility lines, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION — The new Penn Highlands Healthcare Medical Building in Clarion officially opened Monday, and the $6.5 million facility near the Clarion Mall offers a wide range of services to area residents.

Panel OKs data for drawing Assembly, Congress maps

HARRISBURG (AP) — The five-person commission redrawing Pennsylvania General Assembly district lines gave its approval on Monday to adjusted and validated census-based data they will use to craft preliminary maps over the coming months.

OC middle school principal outlines changes

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Oil City School Board members heard an update Monday about how the Oil City Middle School is handling the effects of COVID on students’ education over the last school year.