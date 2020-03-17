Tracey Stonesifer, who has worked at Polk Center for 13 years, said she organized the Polk Strong sub sale to help cover the costs of a lawsuit filed by 13 residents of Polk and White Haven state centers who want to keep the centers open. (By Richard Sayer)
Samantha Chatley said she had only been working at Polk Center for six months when she was told the center would close within three years. She said she is going ride out the waves and keep working at Polk as she helped sort the hundreds of subs Monday. (By Richard Sayer)
More than a dozen Polk Center supporters assembled Monday to help sort and pack hundreds of subs. (By Richard Sayer)
The reach of the coronavirus has infiltrated even the most steadfast and committed of conversations, and that was witnessed Monday when a group of Polk Strong members got together.
More than a dozen volunteers from all walks of Polk Center life came together to package almost 1,000 subs as part of a fundraiser to cover the costs of a lawsuit filed by 13 residents of Polk and White Haven state centers in January.