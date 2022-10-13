Susan Williams (right), president of the Venango County Area Chamber of Commerce, speaks with Richard Morningstar, founding chairman of the Global Energy Center at the Atlantic Council and former U.S. ambassador to the Republic of Azerbaijan and the European Union, outside the Lyric Theater in Oil City during Wednesday's tour.
Venango Area Chamber of Commerce president Susan Williams addresses attendees of the Oil Heritage Energy Security Conference at the Venango Museum, the first stop on Wednesday’s tour of various sites in Oil City. Listening to Williams are (from left) Ben Vincent from Leadership Venango; Ed Chow, senior associate at the Energy Security and Climate Change Program at the Center for Strategies and International Studies; Andrew Tabler, a former director of the National Security Council and senior advisor to the U.S. Department of State; and Bridey Keller, Amanda Barber and Christian Snyder, all of Leadership Venango.
Cindy Woloszyn, president of the Oil City Civic Center board of directors; Darlene and John Cubbon, owners of Cubbon Lumber and Land; and Kristin Carter, geologist with the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, have a look around inside the vault in the National Transit Building in Oil City on Wednesday.
Selina Pedi-Smith of EUTS Sustainability Services presents on creating an "innovation ecosystem" to form a bright future for Venango County at PennWest Venango Campus in Oil City on Wednesday. The Venango Campus program concluded the formal portion of the two-day energy security conference.
The Oil Heritage Energy Security Conference wrapped up Wednesday with a walking tour of historic landmarks in Oil City and a closing presentation at PennWest Venango Campus.
The conference began Tuesday at Drake Well with four sessions during which a number of global and local experts, industry practitioners and leaders converged in the “valley that changed the world” to discuss what a successful American energy security policy would look like and the many changes the world of energy is undergoing today.
The state’s fireworks law has been revised, and Franklin City Council members were asked at their monthly meeting last week for input on an ordinance solicitor Brian Spaid intends to draft in response to concerns citizens have raised about fireworks in the city.
WASHINGTON (AP) — More U.S. adults are now feeling financially vulnerable amid high inflation — a political risk for President Joe Biden and his fellow Democrats one month before the midterm elections.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania’s top-ranking state elections official said Tuesday a new U.S. Supreme Court decision regarding how rules for the state’s mail-in ballots had been applied in a county judge election doesn’t change her agency’s guidance about counting them.
A well-known Franklin couple who have been active in the community and their Catholic faith for many years were honored over the weekend for their history of giving at the annual Catholic Charities Helping Hands Gala at Gannon University in Erie.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Seventy-year-old Cassandra Gentry is looking forward to a hefty cost-of-living increase in her Social Security benefits — not for herself but to pay for haircuts for her two grandchildren and put food on the table.
A family of six, including four children, were displaced after a fire destroyed their home in Clinton Township on Sunday evening, according to Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Brayden Rea. There were no injuries.
Chilly temperatures had folks blowing on their hands on Saturday morning, and some of the vendors were uncertain about the effect that gray skies could have on Applefest attendance. But by afternoon, the sun was out amid blue skies and crowds converged on downtown Franklin.
A family of seven, including five children, were displaced after a fire destroyed their Meadville Pike home early Saturday afternoon, according to a news release from the Franklin Fire Department. There were no injuries.
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The OPEC+ alliance of oil-exporting countries decided Wednesday to sharply cut production to support sagging oil prices, a move that could deal the struggling global economy another blow and raise politically sensitive pump prices for U.S. drivers just ahead of key …
PITTSBURGH — The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the tri-county area basically didn’t budge compared with the previous week and remains above the western Pennsylvania average, which this week is $3.89, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
A local group affiliated with the Set Free Movement, an organization working against human trafficking, will hold a meeting Saturday to address the issue in this area and “link arms with people in the community.”
Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly has represented his legislative district since 2011. However, redistricting will give a different look to it than he’s been accustomed to after this year’s election — much of it involving a big chunk of the western portion of Venango County.
Oil City head football coach Dan York was publicly censured by Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association District 10 on Monday for comments he made regarding the officiating in the Oilers' loss to Northwestern on Sept. 23.
The day could not have been more beautiful at the Two Mile Run County Park fishing pier for a bench dedication ceremony in memory of Roger Jenkins, a longtime Franklin letter carrier who passed away in January.
CLARION — As the nine-day Autumn Leaf Festival wrapped up Sunday after it had its share of unsettled weather, Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry Executive Director Tracy Becker reflected on how weather “is always a factor” in the festival’s success.