If first impressions mean anything, Two Mile Run County Park made a lasting one with a Pittsburgh-area couple over the past couple of days.

"This is beautiful. We love it," said Donna Knurek, who spent time Monday near the lake playing with her two Shetland sheepdogs, Blue and Nico, as her husband, Paul, fished.

Franklin looks at funds, work

  • By A.J. TITLEY Contributing writer

Franklin School Board members spent a majority of their meeting Monday discussing financial matters - mainly the upcoming influx of Federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds.

Visitors' viewpoint
Visitors' viewpoint

  • From staff reports

Police: Shooter legally bought guns used in attack

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The former employee who shot and killed eight people at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis legally bought the two rifles used in the attack despite red flag laws designed to prevent such purchases, police said.

Half of U.S. adults have got at least 1 shot

WASHINGTON (AP) - Half of all adults in the U.S. have received at least one COVID-19 shot, the government announced Sunday, marking another milestone in the nation's largest-ever vaccination campaign but leaving more work to do to convince skeptical Americans to roll up their sleeves.

City seeking items
City seeking items

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

The City of Oil City is now collecting items from local businesses and nonprofits to put in a new time capsule.

State sounds 'hesitancy' alarm

HARRISBURG (AP) - A growing number of unfilled appointments and low uptake among nursing home workers are early signs that vaccine hesitancy is becoming an issue in Pennsylvania, prompting state officials to sound the alarm Friday and urge residents to get their COVID-19 shots as quickly as …

Nation rocked again
Nation rocked again

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The former employee who shot and killed eight people at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis was interviewed by FBI agents last year, after his mother called police to say that her son might commit "suicide by cop," the bureau said Friday.

Free

Walk-ins welcome at regional vaccine clinic

UPMC Northwest’s regional vaccine clinic at the former Bon Ton in the Cranberry Mall is providing first doses of the Pfizer vaccine today without appointments until 3:30 p.m. Residents from Venango, Clarion, Forest, Crawford, Mercer, Warren, Lawrence, Butler and Jefferson counties are eligible.

8 die in shooting at FedEx facility in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A gunman killed eight people and wounded several others before apparently taking his own life in a late-night attack at a FedEx facility near the Indianapolis airport, police said, in the latest in a spate of mass shootings in the United States after a relative lull durin…

Layoffs down, spending up

WASHINGTON (AP) - A much-awaited economic boom coming off the pandemic recession appeared to edge closer to reality Thursday with fresh data showing the pace of layoffs dwindling, consumers spending freely and manufacturing rebounding.

Primary preparation
Primary preparation

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Preparations for next month's primary election are underway in Venango County, and all the county's voting machines are being tested this week to make sure they are working properly.

Free

State extends pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccinations

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health today said it notified COVID-19 vaccine providers that the pause in administering doses of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine will be extended until April 24, or until updated guidance is provided from the Centers for Disease Control and P…

UPMC Northwest: Blood-clot side effect of J&J 'extremely rare'

  • By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer

A day after the federal government issued a recommendation to put a hold on Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine inoculations, UPMC Northwest said the possibility of blood clots forming is an issue with which the public should be aware but not overly concerned.

Great day for a game
Great day for a game

  • From staff reports

Wednesday's weather made for a pleasant day for local high school athletes, and there was lots of action around the area.

Daycare honored
Daycare honored

  • By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer

Browns Family Childcare in Franklin has earned national recognition as a Certified Nature Explore Classroom.

'We have to...minimize issues'
'We have to...minimize issues'

WASHINGTON (AP) - The U.S. on Tuesday recommended a "pause" in use of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of rare but potentially dangerous blood clots, setting off a chain reaction worldwide and dealing a setback to the global vaccination campaign.

Vaccine eligibility expands

HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania will expand eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine to all adults beginning today, nearly a week ahead of schedule, as supply begins to catch up with demand and state officials try to keep pace with a mutating virus.

Lots to check out
Lots to check out

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

The Oil City sesquicentennial celebration Sunday in Justus Park was a big hit, and a number of people who attended the event then stopped at the Venango Museum on Seneca Street to view new local history displays that are on exhibit.

Proud past lays foundation for bright future
Proud past lays foundation for bright future

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Hundreds of people turned out to Justus Park in celebration of Oil City's 150 years of history that's "unique, noble and quirky" and to look forward to a "bright and promising future," as two of the speakers put it Sunday.

Warren County wildfire continues to rage
Warren County wildfire continues to rage

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

TIDIOUTE - As of early Friday afternoon, a wildfire in the Cobham Hill area of Warren County was only about 10% contained, according to an Allegheny National Forest spokesperson.

County names new warden
County names new warden

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Mark Bishop, who previously worked at Butler County jail for about 10 years, was hired Wednesday to fill the position of warden at the Venango County jail.

Business lessons
Business lessons

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

High school seniors participating in the Venango County eAcademy this week got a peek into what it's like to own a business as they toured various Franklin businesses, and heard business owners talk about the nuts and bolts of entrepreneurship.