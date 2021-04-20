Visitors' viewpoint

Donna Knurek tosses a stick to coax Blue, left, and Nico, the two Shetland sheepdogs that she and her husband, Paul, own as the Pittsburgh-area couple visit Two Mile Run County Park on Monday. (By Luka Krneta)
Paul Knurek prepares his fishing line at Two Mile Run County Park on Monday as Blue rests after playing fetch with Knurek's wife, Donna. (By Luka Krneta)
Franklin School Board members spent a majority of their meeting Monday discussing financial matters - mainly the upcoming influx of Federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The former employee who shot and killed eight people at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis legally bought the two rifles used in the attack despite red flag laws designed to prevent such purchases, police said.
WASHINGTON (AP) - Half of all adults in the U.S. have received at least one COVID-19 shot, the government announced Sunday, marking another milestone in the nation's largest-ever vaccination campaign but leaving more work to do to convince skeptical Americans to roll up their sleeves.
HARRISBURG (AP) - A growing number of unfilled appointments and low uptake among nursing home workers are early signs that vaccine hesitancy is becoming an issue in Pennsylvania, prompting state officials to sound the alarm Friday and urge residents to get their COVID-19 shots as quickly as …
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The former employee who shot and killed eight people at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis was interviewed by FBI agents last year, after his mother called police to say that her son might commit "suicide by cop," the bureau said Friday.
UPMC Northwest’s regional vaccine clinic at the former Bon Ton in the Cranberry Mall is providing first doses of the Pfizer vaccine today without appointments until 3:30 p.m. Residents from Venango, Clarion, Forest, Crawford, Mercer, Warren, Lawrence, Butler and Jefferson counties are eligible.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A gunman killed eight people and wounded several others before apparently taking his own life in a late-night attack at a FedEx facility near the Indianapolis airport, police said, in the latest in a spate of mass shootings in the United States after a relative lull durin…
WASHINGTON (AP) - A much-awaited economic boom coming off the pandemic recession appeared to edge closer to reality Thursday with fresh data showing the pace of layoffs dwindling, consumers spending freely and manufacturing rebounding.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health today said it notified COVID-19 vaccine providers that the pause in administering doses of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine will be extended until April 24, or until updated guidance is provided from the Centers for Disease Control and P…
A day after the federal government issued a recommendation to put a hold on Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine inoculations, UPMC Northwest said the possibility of blood clots forming is an issue with which the public should be aware but not overly concerned.
HARRISBURG (AP) - There may be nothing more nerve-wracking for a member of Congress than redistricting, when the once-a-decade redrawing of district boundaries injects a dose of uncertainty into their political careers.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The U.S. on Tuesday recommended a "pause" in use of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of rare but potentially dangerous blood clots, setting off a chain reaction worldwide and dealing a setback to the global vaccination campaign.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania will expand eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine to all adults beginning today, nearly a week ahead of schedule, as supply begins to catch up with demand and state officials try to keep pace with a mutating virus.
The Oil City sesquicentennial celebration Sunday in Justus Park was a big hit, and a number of people who attended the event then stopped at the Venango Museum on Seneca Street to view new local history displays that are on exhibit.
Hundreds of people turned out to Justus Park in celebration of Oil City's 150 years of history that's "unique, noble and quirky" and to look forward to a "bright and promising future," as two of the speakers put it Sunday.
High school seniors participating in the Venango County eAcademy this week got a peek into what it's like to own a business as they toured various Franklin businesses, and heard business owners talk about the nuts and bolts of entrepreneurship.