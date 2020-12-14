Volunteer effort

Volunteers with the Venango County Toys for Tots campaign on Saturday proved Santa is still coming despite this year's challenges.
"Walmart's got nothing on us," laughed Ann Winger as she capped her dry-erase marker with a satisfied click.
Two Venango County residents have come out with new books that showcase special attractions unique to the area.
JC Penney at the Clarion Mall, which avoided closure earlier this year as the company maneuvered its way through Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, will close its doors in spring.
PORTAGE, Michigan (AP) - The first of many freezer-packed COVID-19 vaccine vials made their way to distribution sites across the United States on Sunday, as the nation's pandemic deaths approached the horrifying new milestone of 300,000.
A JC Penney company corporate spokesperson has confirmed to the newspaper that its store in the Clarion Mall will close in spring.
NEW YORK (AP) - With some Americans now paying the price for what they did over Thanksgiving and falling sick with COVID-19, health officials are warning people - begging them, even - not to make the same mistake during the Christmas and New Year's season.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Friday announced 100 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from Venango County, raising the county's total deaths to 17.
The surge of patients being admitted to the UPMC Northwest hospital in Seneca because of COVID-19 infections is relentless.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a lawsuit backed by President Donald Trump to overturn Joe Biden's election victory, ending an attempt to get legal issues rejected by state and federal judges before the nation's highest court.
Oil City Council gave its final approval to a no-frills 2021 budget at a meeting Thursday.
The Congregation for Clergy at the Vatican has denied an appeal made by a number of parishioners who opposed the merger of St. Joseph and St. Stephen Catholic parishes in Oil City.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania moved Thursday to temporarily halt school sports and other extracurricular activities, close gyms, theaters and casinos, and ban indoor dining at restaurants as state officials responded to the worsening pandemic with a series of new restrictions.
Love Santa Claus?
Associated Press
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 72 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as four new virus-related deaths from Venango County and three additional virus-related deaths from Clarion County.
For the past nine months during this year of the pandemic, operating small businesses has "been difficult at best" as owners are forced to adapt, according to an area small business adviser.
Venango County's three public libraries are being forced again to change up their programming and restrict public access to the buildings.
The Community Services of Venango County Spirit of Giving tree and gift wrapping station are up and running in the Cranberry Mall.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said Wednesday he has contracted COVID-19 and is isolating at home, revealing the diagnosis after several members of his security detail recently tested positive for the coronavirus.
Butler Health System announced Wednesday that Clarion Hospital is anticipating an initial 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to be delivered after Food and Drug Administration approval.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health announced Wednesday that 148 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the tri-county area, 101 of which were reported from Venango County, giving the county its highest single-day increase of the pandemic.
Harrisburg - Gov. Tom Wolf announced today that he tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday and is in isolation at home.
HARRISBURG (AP) - The nursing home industry is suing Pennsylvania, claiming Tuesday that the state illegally withheld more than $150 million that was intended to help long-term care facilities shoulder the financial burden of the coronavirus pandemic.
Venango County commissioners gave final approval Tuesday to a 2021 county budget that doesn't include a tax hike.
Septage haulers utilizing the Franklin wastewater plant for sludge removal services will see a slight increase beginning Jan. 1, Franklin General Authority members decided Tuesday night.
The pride and joy of dozens of Venango Technology Center students is now resting comfortably along the banks of the Allegheny River.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 96 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the tri-county area and Forest County reported a virus-related death, bringing the county's total deaths to two.
A parade of vehicles went around UPMC Northwest in Seneca on Monday to praise the "healthcare heroes" at the hospital.
Oil City School District has announced it will continue with virtual instruction right up until Christmas break starts Dec. 23.
Franklin City Council gave unanimous approval Monday to the city's final 2021 budget.
HARRISBURG (AP) - The coronavirus is running rampant throughout Pennsylvania and could soon force overwhelmed hospitals to begin turning away patients, Gov. Tom Wolf warned Monday, calling it a "dangerous, disturbing scenario" that will become reality if people don't take steps to slow the spread.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced 69 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the tri-county area, and Butler Health System said four additional virus-related deaths occurred at Clarion Hospital that have yet to be reported by the state.
The Salvation Army's annual red kettle campaign has a virtual twist to it this year in addition to the iconic kettles.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The first report cards of the school year are arriving with many more Fs than usual in a dismal sign of the struggles students are experiencing with distance learning.
Despite a very unusual year, Venango County is in good financial shape as 2020 winds down, according to the county commissioners and chief financial officer.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced the tri-county area reported an increase of 279 cases of COVID-19.
CLARION - When the Pennsylvania Legislature reconvenes Jan. 5, lawmakers will face a variety of issues including the COVID-19 virus, the economy and election reform.
