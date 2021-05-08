HARRISBURG (AP) - Republicans wanting stricter voter identification provisions in Pennsylvania is emerging as an early flashpoint with Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf in what GOP lawmakers cast as a top-to-bottom update of state election law following a presidential contest that Donald Trump still maintains was stolen from him.

Wolf's chief of staff, Mike Brunelle, said the House Republican in charge of writing election legislation called him to discuss the matter, but it was a short conversation.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

+4
Showing off Lyric
Front Page

Showing off Lyric

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Efforts to rehabilitate the old Lyric Theatre building in Oil City are continuing, and a state official and local lawmakers toured the theater on Friday.

Front Page

Voter ID is flashpoint in state election law talks

HARRISBURG (AP) - Republicans wanting stricter voter identification provisions in Pennsylvania is emerging as an early flashpoint with Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf in what GOP lawmakers cast as a top-to-bottom update of state election law following a presidential contest that Donald Trump still …

Front Page

Laid-off workers 'incentivized?'

  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

Area employers have been venting about difficulties they have encountered in trying to get furloughed employees to return to the job and, at the same time, recruit new workers.

+2
Cranberry sports
Front Page

Cranberry sports

  • From staff reports

It was a busy day Thursday on the local sports scene as the weather was nice and there was plenty of baseball, softball and track on the schedule.

+5
'Teaching moment'
Front Page

'Teaching moment'

  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

Responding to a call about a bear perched in a tree and then getting in position to tranquilize the animal in order to safely bring it down is all in a day's work for state game wardens.

Front Page

State GOP pushing work-search

HARRISBURG (AP) - Republicans in Pennsylvania's GOP-controlled Legislature are advancing legislation to reinstate work-search requirements for people claiming unemployment benefits, with one survey showing that workers aren't taking open jobs at a record rate.

Front Page

State will lift all orders except masks on May 31

HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania will lift all COVID-19 restrictions except its masking order on Memorial Day, the Wolf administration announced Tuesday, promising to restore something approaching normalcy to the state more than a year into the pandemic and just in time for summer.

Front Page

Chair named for panel that will redraw Pa. legislative districts

HARRISBURG (AP) - The panel that will redraw the boundaries of Pennsylvania's legislative districts amid public education campaigns to stamp out gerrymandering will be chaired by the University of Pittsburgh's former chancellor as the tie-breaking fifth member appointed by the state's high c…

+4
Paying respects
Front Page

Paying respects

  • From staff reports

Family and friends of Nathan Luzier gathered on the infield of the baseball field outside Valley Grove Elementary School on Saturday to celebrate his life. The Rocky Grove High School student, who was 15, died as a result of a traffic accident last week.

Free

Tri-County reports 3 deaths, 120 cases over past week

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health announced Venango County reported two new virus-related deaths, Clarion County reported one additional death and the tri-county area reported 120 new cases of COVID-19 over the past week.

Free

Police seek man accused of assault

Franklin state police said they are searching for a man accused of violating a protection from abuse (PFA) order and simple assault in an incident that occurred in the 200 block of Mason Street in Rockland Township.

Front Page

Officials say anxiety drove vaccine reactions

NEW YORK (AP) - It was anxiety - and not a problem with the shots - that caused fainting, dizziness and other short-term reactions in dozens of people at coronavirus vaccine clinics in five states, U.S. health officials have concluded.

Front Page

'A moment you'll never forget'

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

A rare call to Venango County 911 prompted praise for the dispatcher who guided a couple through the birth of their child.

+2
HELP WANTED
Front Page

HELP WANTED

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION - More than 50 services, educational organizations and potential employers filled the Clarion Mall on Wednesday for an employment and education fair.

State System merger plan advances a step
Front Page

State System merger plan advances a step

HARRISBURG (AP) - The board of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education voted Wednesday to advance a plan to merge six of its 14 universities, including Clarion, into two new institutions, as the system struggles with sinking enrollment and stagnant state aid.

'America is rising anew'
Front Page

'America is rising anew'

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden declared Wednesday night in his first address to a joint session of Congress that "America is rising anew," and pointed optimistically to the nation's emergence from the pandemic as a vital moment to rebuild the U.S. economy and fundamentally transform g…

+5
Worst nightmare
Front Page

Worst nightmare

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

A Franklin woman's severe injuries from being hit by a vehicle are a "worst nightmare" for her twin sister.

+2
Nice day to be out
Front Page

Nice day to be out

  • From staff reports

A warm late April day brought with it a surge of activity in Fountain Park, with walkers among burgeoning trees, and Riverfront Park, with children enjoying the playground.

Front Page

Grove student killed in crash

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

A Rocky Grove High School student was killed in a one-vehicle rollover crash Tuesday morning along Lamberton Road in Sugarcreek Borough.