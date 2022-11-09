Voters have their say

Tom and Gaye DePriest exit the Second Presbyterian Church in Oil City’s 6th voting district after casting their ballots. “I just think it’s really important,” Gaye DePriest said, and her husband added, “That about sums it up. I want to change the direction this country’s going.”
Jay Poindexter walks up to the entrance of the Franklin First Baptist Church, the polling place for Franklin’s 1st voting district. “I just wish it wasn’t so divisive,” he said when asked about the midterms this year. See Page A7 for additional photos.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Democrat Josh Shapiro won the race for governor of Pennsylvania on Tuesday, securing the office for four years in a state where the future of abortion rights is on the line, along with management of the 2024 election in a battleground that is often decisive in choosing presidents.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Control of the U.S. Senate could depend on whether Democrat John Fetterman or Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz win Pennsylvania’s bare-knuckled, bruising battle, and the outcome was still very much in doubt early Wednesday morning.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Control of Congress hung in the balance early Wednesday, with both parties notching victories in some of the most competitive races in a midterm election that centered on voter frustration over high inflation and the rollback of abortion rights.
COATESVILLE (AP) — Coast to coast, candidates and backers made final appeals to voters Monday in the last hours of a fraught midterm election season, with Republicans excited about the prospect of winning back Congress and President Joe Biden insisting his party would “surprise the living de…
Readers of the Titusville Herald were shocked when they picked up their Saturday edition, in which it was announced that day’s edition would be the newspaper’s last — ending a 157-year-old tie with the community.
When retirees Joe and Andrea Durinsky made up their minds to have a second home that would be in addition to the one they have in Beaver County, it had to be in a location that would satisfy their passion for outdoor activities — especially riding bicycles.
MIAMI (AP) — Republicans are eyeing major gains in Tuesday’s elections and appealing to supporters over the campaign’s final weekend to punish Democrats for high inflation and crime rates that have risen in some parts of the country.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Mailers designed to look like official government forms. Buses sporting scam pitches for Medicare websites. TV commercials featuring celebrities who encourage people to sign up for Medicare plans that do not always include their current doctors.
The Franklin General Authority is looking ahead to some much-needed projects in the next few years, according to authority chairman Tim Dunkle, Franklin utilities director Kurt McFadden and Franklin city manager Tracy Jamieson.
Venango County election officials held a public voting machine testing Friday morning in the Courthouse Annex in preparation for Tuesday’s general election that features high-profile races for governor and a U.S. Senate seat from Pennsylvania.
WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers kept hiring vigorously in October, adding 261,000 positions, a sign that as Election Day nears, the economy remains a picture of solid job growth and painful inflation.
Plaintiffs in their lawsuit against the state to stave off closure of both Polk and White Haven state centers saw one motion granted and another denied this week by a magistrate judge for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sought Wednesday to strike a delicate balance at a moment when high inflation is bedeviling the nation’s economy and commanding a central role in the midterm elections.
CLARION — The Clarion County commissioners and the Clarion County Economic Development Corp. picture a future in which nearly all residences and businesses have access to fiber-optic, cable-delivered, high-speed broadband internet.
The Franklin Rotary Club’s annual fundraiser, Drinks to Drown Polio, that was held late last month as part of the Rotary’s End Polio Now campaign, went “very well,” according to Franklin Rotary officer Zachary Covington.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Help-wanted signs are everywhere. Employers are posting nearly two job openings for every unemployed American. Hiring is on track for its second-strongest year in government records dating to 1940. And the economy grew solidly over the summer.
PITTSBURGH — The average price for a gallon of gasoline in Venango County this week is among the lowest prices statewide, while on par with the western Pennsylvania average, which this week is $3.99, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
CLARION — Clarion County Director of Public Safety Jeff Smathers’ words were straightforward after it was announced Shippenville/Elk Township Ambulance Service will close at the end of the day on Jan. 31.
FOXBURG — Although there are plenty of volunteer opportunities for Allegheny-Clarion Valley students to fulfill their graduation requirements, district administrators are worried students aren’t taking advantage of them.