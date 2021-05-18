Today is primary election day in Pennsylvania, and ballots for the most part are pretty light in the tri-county area.

A couple of statewide ballot questions have drawn interest and are asking voters whether to give state lawmakers much more power over disaster declarations while reducing the governor's powers.

Big boost for OC
Big boost for OC

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

About 40 people, including PennDOT officials and local leaders, attended Monday's opening of the Venango County multimodal hub in downtown Oil City.

OC working with Catholic leaders to spruce up fencing at St. Stephen
  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

As an appeal of the merger of St. Stephen Parish into St. Joseph Parish in Oil City continues to play out in the Vatican court system, leaders in the Oil City Catholic Community say they will spruce up the fence around St. Stephen Church as Oil City 150 festivities continue this summer.

State primary is Tuesday
State primary is Tuesday

HARRISBURG (AP) - Beyond a slew of local races on ballots, Pennsylvania's primary election on Tuesday will determine the future of a governor's authority during disaster declarations and a Republican nominee aiming to keep a state Supreme Court seat in GOP hands.

Franklin race jazzes up ballot
Franklin race jazzes up ballot

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

There won't be any names listed on Tuesday's primary election ballot for Franklin mayor, but an interesting battle has developed as two familiar faces around town are seeking write-in nominations for the post.

Machines are tested
Machines are tested

  • From staff reports

The Venango County elections office held a public testing of voting machines Friday morning in preparation for Tuesday's primary election.

'A great day for America'
'A great day for America'

WASHINGTON (AP) - In a major step toward returning to pre-pandemic life, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people on Thursday, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.

Swingin' good time
Swingin' good time

  • From staff reports

Franklin resident Amanda Roddy's constant smile and laughter said it all as she and 1-year-old daughter Danika enjoyed their time on one of the swings in Franklin's Riverfront Park on Thursday.

CDC: Fully vaccinated people can largely ditch masks indoors
CDC: Fully vaccinated people can largely ditch masks indoors

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a move to send the country back toward pre-pandemic life, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday eased indoor mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to safely stop wearing masks inside in most places.

Painting history
Painting history

  • By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer

The community is finding ways this year to celebrate Oil City's 150th birthday, and local artist Brian Rondinelli has completed a commemorative painting to mark the occasion.

Workers out in force
Workers out in force

  • From staff reports

House of Trades service members associated with Keystone SMILES teamed up Tuesday with the Emlenton Civic Club, Tim Farkis of Chapel on the Hill church and volunteers from the community to revitalize and beautify the Emlenton Veterans Park.

A wild year here for wildfires

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

As the wildfire season comes to a close, a forester with the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources says the northwest region of Pennsylvania experienced its worst fires in five decades.

Honoring veterans
Honoring veterans

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Every May, volunteers place just under 14,000 flags on veterans' graves in 110 Venango County cemeteries in observance of Memorial Day.

Gubernatorial run?
Gubernatorial run?

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION - State Sen. Doug Mastriano isn't an official candidate for governor, but he sounded like one during a dinner in Clarion on Thursday night.

Showing off Lyric
Showing off Lyric

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Efforts to rehabilitate the old Lyric Theatre building in Oil City are continuing, and a state official and local lawmakers toured the theater on Friday.

Laid-off workers 'incentivized?'

  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

Area employers have been venting about difficulties they have encountered in trying to get furloughed employees to return to the job and, at the same time, recruit new workers.

Voter ID is flashpoint in state election law talks

HARRISBURG (AP) - Republicans wanting stricter voter identification provisions in Pennsylvania is emerging as an early flashpoint with Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf in what GOP lawmakers cast as a top-to-bottom update of state election law following a presidential contest that Donald Trump still …

Cranberry sports
Cranberry sports

  • From staff reports

It was a busy day Thursday on the local sports scene as the weather was nice and there was plenty of baseball, softball and track on the schedule.