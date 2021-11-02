Today is a general election day in Pennsylvania and across the country, and ballots in the tri-county area aren’t particularly crowded.
Several row officers in both Venango and Clarion counties are seeking re-election and aren’t facing any ballot opposition. Most are incumbents along with a newcomer who is vying for Clarion County sheriff.
Teachers at the Oil City middle school and high school will have the option, beginning Friday, to provide live instruction via Zoom to students who are in quarantine due to COVID-19 but feel well enough to participate in class.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration told more than 70,000 state employees on Monday that it is offering five days of paid leave for getting fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of the year, quickly drawing opposition from the state treasurer over the potential cost.
CLARION — Clarion Hospital contributed $52,258,098 to the region’s economy and supported 369 local jobs during the 2020 fiscal year, according to a new report released by the Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania (HAP).
WASHINGTON (AP) — Break up Big Tech? How about shrinking the tech companies’ shield against liability in cases where the content they push to users causes harm? Or creating a new regulator to strictly oversee the industry?
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden heads to a United Nations climate conference today energized by a new legislative framework that, if enacted, would be the largest action ever taken by the United States to address climate change.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Josh Shapiro, the Democratic candidate for governor, is breaking with Gov. Tom Wolf on the centerpiece of Wolf’s plan to fight climate change amid the strong and sustained pushback it has received from building trades unions that have long backed the party’s candidates for …
Route 308 in Venango County has reopened after being shut down this morning as a result of a crash involving an overheight vehicle and downed utility lines, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
HARRISBURG (AP) — The five-person commission redrawing Pennsylvania General Assembly district lines gave its approval on Monday to adjusted and validated census-based data they will use to craft preliminary maps over the coming months.
U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, who it was announced Friday afternoon tested positive for COVID-19, is now recovering at his Centre County home after being released by Walter Reed National Military Medical Center that evening, according to a news release from Thompson's office.
Redbank Valley forced eight turnovers in its District 9 Football League Small School South showdown with Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley to walk away with a 28-6 victory at Union High School on Friday night.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A congressional ethics watchdog has concluded there is “substantial reason to believe” that the wife of Pennsylvania Rep. Mike Kelly used nonpublic information gained through her husband’s position in Congress to earn thousands of dollars through a well-timed stock purchase…