Warm day in the park

- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
Clarion County commissioners adopted a resolution Wednesday that makes Clarion a "Second Amendment County."
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
Extensive renovations are being planned the next two summers at Hasson Heights Elementary School in Oil City, and renovations are also in the works at Oil City's middle school and high school.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
A local junkyard owner's appeals against litigation filed by Cranberry Township were rejected Wednesday by state Commonwealth Court judges in Harrisburg.
- From staff reports
WASHINGTON (AP) - More than three months into the U.S. vaccination drive, many of the numbers paint an increasingly encouraging picture, with 70% of Americans 65 and older receiving at least one dose of the vaccine and COVID-19 deaths dipping below 1,000 a day on average for the first time s…
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced nine cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from Venango County.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
Cranberry School Board members got a look at the district's preliminary 2021-2022 budget on Monday.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
KNOX - People normally avoid crashing their cars, but Knox residents and demolition derby drivers Ken Kiskaden and Jay Nugent spend their summer intentionally wrecking theirs.
- By A.J. TITLEY Staff writer
Easter Bunny Lane, a reimagining of the traditional Easter egg hunt, will be held Saturday at the 12th Street island in Franklin.
- By A.J. TITLEY Staff writer
Franklin School Board members approved an expanded summer school program for high school students at their meeting Monday.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
The Oil City School Board on Monday evening heard an update about the federal COVID-19 aid the district will receive.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
Three Valley Grove teachers were awarded grants to purchase supplies to sew face masks for other students and make door signs for Sugar Creek Station residents.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
After being severely damaged in a fire last month, a longtime Seneca landmark, the Log Cabin restaurant, was torn down on Monday.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced three new combined cases of COVID-19 were reported from Forest and Venango counties.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
Venango County Human Services has received $3 million in federal grant money through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) to assist county residents who qualify with rent and utilities.
- By LEANDRO ARISTEGUIETA Contributing writer
Editor's note: The writer is a Clarion University senior who is majoring in both history and communications. He also worked as an intern for the newspaper.
- By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer
Emily Eckert, a 2010 graduate of Oil City High School, is making her mark these days in Washington, D.C.
Our "Adjusting Our Lives" series continues as Clarion University students share how COVID-19 mitigation efforts changed college life. Pick up a copy of tomorrow's newspaper or visit TheDerrick.com to read the story.
"Adjusting Our Lives": The periodic series that looks at how our lives have changed since COVID-19 mitigation efforts went into effect next looks at Clarion University, where students say their online classes have been a difficult learning experience.
NEW YORK (AP) - Students can safely sit just 3 feet apart in the classroom as long as they wear face masks, but should be kept the usual 6 feet away from one another at sporting events, assemblies, lunch or chorus practice, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday in relaxi…
- By A.J. TITLEY Staff writer
The Franklin Police Department is deploying a new gadget straight out of a Batman comic book that is designed to help keep officers and subjects safer without the use of deadly force.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
First responders early Friday evening spent about an hour rescuing a man who had been trapped in a storm sewage pipe in Franklin for several days.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
A Butler County commissioner who visited Venango County on Friday to witness how the vaccine program has taken shape came away impressed enough with hope of replicating it in his county.
Rescuers said they pulled a man from a sewer at the corner of Elk and 15th streets who had been stuck there since Tuesday. There was no immediate word as to his condition. For more information, see tomorrow's newspaper and TheDerrick.com.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
- From staff reports
HARRISBURG - The tri-county area's January unemployment rate was up from December and - for the most part - is above both the statewide and U.S. seasonally adjusted averages of 7.3% and 6.3%, respectively.
WASHINGTON (AP) - With the U.S. closing in on President Joe Biden's goal of injecting 100 million coronavirus vaccinations weeks ahead of his target date, the White House announced on Thursday the nation is now in position to help supply neighbors Canada and Mexico with millions of lifesavin…
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
The new Venango County multimodal hub in downtown Oil City is nearing its substantial completion date of March 31.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
CLARION - There is only one contested countywide race in Clarion County on the May 19 primary election ballot.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 16 new combined cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango and Clarion counties.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
McNerney's, a popular St. Patrick's Day tavern in Oil City, was down to takeout meals only on Wednesday, but not down on its luck.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
Forest County commissioners gave another report Wednesday on broadband expansion in the county.
- By A.J. TITLEY Staff writer
The state announced this week that $5 million will be available for distribution among 13 counties affected by the recent and scheduled closures of state-run facilities, but the funds will offer little relief to Venango County in the long run.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
Seneca's fire chief is recommending caution before burning after his department extinguished a brush fire that burned nearly an acre Wednesday afternoon in Cranberry Township.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
Local medical personnel are optimistic that COVID-19 vaccines are leading to a "new normal," but they also say it's too early for anyone to let their guard down in the fight against the virus.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
Oil City School Board members on Monday heard from a representative with PNC Capital Markets about issuing bonds to cover the cost of renovations at Hasson Heights Elementary School.
- By A.J. TITLEY Staff writer
A group of Franklin High School art students have the chance to bring thousands of dollars home to their school district by participating in the "Vans Custom Culture" contest.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
CLARION - If a bill in the state House of Representatives becomes law, the use of radar could be greatly expanded among law enforcement.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced six new combined cases of COVID-19 were reported from Clarion and Venango counties, and that Clarion County reported one new virus-related death.
- By A.J. TITLEY Staff writer
Two fires claimed homes Monday in Venango County, but there were no injuries in either blaze.
