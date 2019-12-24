Warm start to winter

"All he wants to do all the time is play basketball," Brian Shefchunas Sr. says about his son, Brian Jr. He said the eight year old even has a hoop in the bathtub. On Monday, just two days before Christmas and with temperatures reaching into the 50s, the senior Shefchunas was at work getting ready for his lunch break when his mother, Jean, sent him a photo of his son playing in the park on Atlantic Avenue in Franklin - just around the corner from where he works at Liberty Electronics. So the three generations took the opportunity to get together and enjoy the unseasonably warm weather. A white Christmas isn't in the cards for the area, but the mild weather should make traveling much safer. (By Richard Sayer)