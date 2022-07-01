Patrons both young and old enjoyed cooling off from the 80-degree temperatures Thursday afternoon in the Miller-Sibley pool in Franklin. The pool is open from noon to 6 p.m. daily, with additional evening hours on Wednesday and morning hours on Saturday for swim lessons only. In addition, this year the pool is open from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays on a trial basis.
In the Miller-Sibley wading pool on Thursday, Xavian Brisley, 2, gets ready to pass a water ball to his aunt, Nova Morrison, while his grandmother, Michelle Morrison, (left) and playmate Nolan Green (right) also stand ready to catch the throw.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania’s new fiscal year will begin without a state budget in place, as Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration and top Republican lawmakers haltingly worked through Thursday’s deadline to hammer out a roughly $42 billion spending plan whose details were still largely being ke…
HARRISBURG (AP) — A state court on Thursday permanently blocked Gov. Tom Wolf’s plan to toll as many as nine major bridges on interstates in Pennsylvania, siding with three Pittsburgh-area municipalities that argued that his administration had violated procedures in getting to the advanced s…
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee has heard testimony from former White House aides and others about Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election — and his encouragement of supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol bent on achieving his goal.
Unlike last year, when the kickoff had to be delayed for two weeks due to bad weather, the weather was delightful Wednesday night for the opening of Franklin’s 13th annual Taste of Talent competition in Bandstand Park.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump fought security officials for control of the presidential SUV as he struggled to get to the Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, a key former White House aide told House investigators Tuesday, even after he had been told that some of …
Anyone who regularly walks through the alleyway between the Barrow-Civic Theatre and Daffin’s Candies between Liberty and Buffalo streets in Franklin will now have something both artistic and historical to gaze upon — a mural of a local Black fife-and-drum corps sheepskin band.
SHIPPENVILLE — The “Beach City Baby,” the World War II transport plane which these days is based at Venango Regional Airport, made the third stop of its maiden summer tour on Saturday with a visit to the Clarion Airport for the Knight Cruisers Car Show, an event that benefited the Clarion Ho…
HARRISBURG (AP) — With a few days to go until the state’s budget deadline, Gov. Tom Wolf and leaders of the Republican-controlled Legislature are working through their remaining differences as they try to produce an agreement on a roughly $42 billion budget plan that they say will marshal su…
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Saturday signed the most sweeping gun violence bill in decades, a bipartisan compromise that seemed unimaginable until a recent series of mass shootings, including the massacre of 19 students and two teachers at a Texas elementary school.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Friday’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that had provided a constitutional right to abortion is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Friday he would fight to preserve access to abortion after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, and he called on Americans to elect more Democrats who would safeguard rights upended by the court’s decision.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Friday stripped away women’s protections for abortion, a fundamental and deeply personal change for Americans’ lives after nearly a half-century under Roe v. Wade.
Despite controversy that has besieged the Franklin Area School District over the past few years, Acting Superintendent Eugene Thomas, whose term as full superintendent begins July 1, didn’t hesitate to take the position.
Three years after one family’s truck and tractor benefit pull helped part of their friends’ medical expenses vanish in a puff of exhaust, Western PA Pullin’ 4 A Purpose continues to pay it forward to families in need.
HARRISBURG (AP) — State House Republicans blocked a proposal to prevent those ages 18 to 21 from possessing assault-style rifles on Tuesday by changing the bill into a constitutional amendment to allow anyone to carry concealed guns.
The sun shone brightly and the weather was clear for a good look at what has been happening in northwest Pennsylvania as Bob Morgan, state director of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development, visited the Oil Region for a tour on Tuesday.