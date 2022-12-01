Washington Township reviews EMS options

FRILLS CORNERS — When the Shippenville/Elk Ambulance Service announced it will cease operations at the end of January, it left a number of municipalities without an ambulance service, including Washington Township.
That decision prompted Washington Township supervisors to discuss its options on designating an ambulance service.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve will push rates higher than previously expected and keep them there for an extended period, Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday in remarks likely intended to underscore the Fed’s single-minded focus on combating stubborn inflation.
HARRISBURG (AP) — When John Fetterman goes to Washington in January as one of the Senate’s new members, he’ll bring along an irreverent style from Pennsylvania that extends from his own personal dress code — super casual — to hanging marijuana flags outside his current office in the state Capitol.
PITTSBURGH — Motorists looking for the lowest prices available to fill up their gas tanks could have been discouraged over the past few weeks as area prices appear to have not budged even slightly lower.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The play finishes. The actors take their bows. Then they let loose with wartime patriotic zeal. “Glory to Ukraine!” they shout. “Glory to the heroes!” the audience yells back, leaping to its feet.
As the rain drizzled down Sunday afternoon in Oil City, creativity and a variety of artistic mediums were on display at the ARTS Oil City’s Artists Sunday in the National Transit Building and several other locations around town.
CLARION TWP. — Clarion-Limestone School District Superintendent Brian Weible informed the board at this month’s work session/voting meeting how coordination effort discussions between the C-L and Clarion Area school districts have been progressing and what can be done next.
NEW YORK (AP) — Cautious shoppers hunted for the best deals at stores and online as retailers offered new Black Friday discounts to entice consumers eager to start buying holiday gifts but weighed down by inflation.
KNOX — After a similar donation to Knox Area Volunteer Ambulance Company last month, Knox Borough Council again tapped its American Rescue Plan grant fund to donate $20,000 to Knox Volunteer Fire Company.
With Small Business Saturday coming up tomorrow, many local businesses across the tri-county area are offering special promotions on the day itself and the weeks ahead to encourage people to come out and shop local for Christmas.
Although state Rep. R. Lee James and state Sen. Scott Hutchinson are in agreement that staving off closure of Polk State Center is a community priority, they are in disagreement on a proposed alternative.
Thanksgiving spirit filled the kitchen Wednesday morning at Good Hope Lutheran Church in Oil City as volunteers were hard at work preparing for today’s annual turkey day meal delivery by the members of Good Hope and Zion Lutheran churches.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Inflation is gift-wrapping another big salary increase for hundreds of Pennsylvania state lawmakers, judges and top executive branch officials in 2023, including boosting rank-and-file lawmakers and district judges into six-figure territory.
A Pittsburgh-area corporation that has been pitching a plan to the state that would transition Polk State Center’s residents to “signature homes,” while providing jobs to the center’s employees, received an infusion of funding that would meet half the cost needed to build four such homes in …
Those who stopped in at the fall block party at the Venango County Human Services training center in Franklin on Saturday were greeted by a cheerful gathering during the first-ever event in which attendees learned more about people with intellectual disabilities and autism.
BUTLER — Butler Health System, which includes Clarion Hospital, and Westmoreland County-based Excela Health announced they have entered into a definitive agreement to combine the two organizations into a new health system.
Franklin City Council approved the repurposing of unused 2020 Community Development Block Grant funds to finance upgrades to the 11th Street playground, pending no adverse public comments, at its monthly meeting this week.