Chronic wasting disease is present and spreading in Pennsylvania.
The Centers for Disease Control says the disease is a prion (an abnormal pathogenic agent) that affects deer, elk, reindeer and moose.
Updated: November 30, 2021 @ 6:16 am
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden called the new coronavirus variant omicron a cause for concern but “not a cause for panic” Monday and said he was not considering any widespread U.S. lockdown.
LONDON (AP) — The emergence of the new omicron variant and the world’s desperate and likely futile attempts to keep it at bay are reminders of what scientists have warned for months: The coronavirus will thrive as long as vast parts of the world lack vaccines.
Several questions regarding the planned replacement project for the Canoe Creek Bridge on Interstate 80 in Clarion County were raised during a Clarion Rotary Club meeting last week.
CLARION — PennDOT is continuing to plan for the replacement of the Canoe Creek Bridge on Interstate 80 in Clarion County, and the highway department is also targeting other projects in the county.
Almost a year after a car crash left him seriously injured, Rocky Grove senior Jake Hellem has completed all the training to earn his yellow helmet that signifies he is a full-fledged member of the Rocky Grove fire department.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Both sides are telling the Supreme Court there’s no middle ground in Wednesday’s showdown over abortion. The justices can either reaffirm the constitutional right to an abortion or wipe it away altogether.
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus popped up in countries on opposite sides of the world Sunday and many governments rushed to close their borders even as scientists cautioned that it’s not clear if the new variant is more alarming than other versio…
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said it has lifted the 45-mph speed restriction on Interstate 80 in Venango and Mercer counties, which was prompted by the winter weather late this afternoon and early evening.
BRUSSELS (AP) — Nearly two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, the world raced Friday to contain a new coronavirus variant potentially more dangerous than the one that has fueled relentless waves of infection on nearly every continent.
Volunteers from Good Hope and Zion Lutheran churches in Oil City, with help from the community, teamed up again Thursday to prepare and deliver about 350 full Thanksgiving meals to the elderly and homebound in the area.
Hunters were busy Friday as they headed to their camps, staked out their favorite spots and bought the supplies they need for today’s first day of firearms deer season.
Local business leaders are encouraging area residents and business owners to “embrace” tomorrow’s celebration of Small Business Saturday.
Many of the wooded hillsides of Venango County still tell the story of the oil boom in the form of large wooden barrels and rusted pumping equipment.
The Franklin High School Hall of Fame committee is seeking nominations for its 2022 class.
NEW YORK (AP) — Back in the spring, Pauline Criel and her cousins talked about reuniting for Thanksgiving at her home near Detroit after many painful months of seclusion because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many hands have spent days preparing Thanksgiving dinners at Heath’s Market on Oil City’s North Side.
Clarion County commissioners gave county residents something to be thankful about Wednesday as they rolled out their proposed 2022 budget with a tax decrease of half a mill.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday released the priorities for drawing Pennsylvania’s new congressional districts given to him by panel he picked, signaling that he is ready to start discussions with Republicans who control the Legislature.
Pathways Adolescent Center of Oil City was chosen out of more than 100 facilities statewide to receive the Residential Program of the Year award from the Juvenile Court Judges Commission.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday ordered a record 50 million barrels of oil released from America’s strategic reserve, aiming to bring down gasoline and other costs, in coordination with other major energy consuming nations including India, the United Kingdom and China.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Many questions remained unanswered Tuesday as to what Republicans in Pennsylvania’s Senate can accomplish from what they call a “forensic investigation” into last year’s presidential election now that they have hired a contractor that has not indicated any experience in elections.
A former Centre County president judge has been appointed acting president judge in Venango County by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.
In-person programming is still going on at local libraries, with both ongoing programs and changing offerings for school-aged youth.
Oil City School Board members heard an update Monday from Hasson Heights elementary principal Matt Siembida about the ongoing renovations at the school.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Sean Parnell, the candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, on Monday suspended his campaign after he lost a court fight over custody of his three children in which the judge said he believed allegations of abuse by Parnell’s estra…
Franklin School Board members were invited again Monday to meet with the Together We Can organization that is working toward awareness of racial issues within the district and the community itself.
Mary Jeanne Gavin, the Community Services of Venango County executive director who was the heart and soul of the Friends for Food effort, passed away just several hours before the annual Thanksgiving food distribution on Saturday morning.
WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — An SUV driver sped through a police line and into a parade of Christmas marchers on Sunday, hitting more than 20 adults and children in a horrifying scene captured by the city’s livestream and the cellphones of onlookers.
Foxburg residents will soon be celebrating the opening of the town’s new community center thanks to the Keystone SMILES House of Trades.
The city of Franklin rang in the holiday season on Saturday with the return of the full Light Up Night schedule of events.
HARRISBURG — Acting state Secretary of Health Alison Beam over the weekend announced all adults in Pennsylvania are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine booster.
See our coverage from Light Up Night, Franklin's traditional holiday event.
The lawsuit in the state centers case against defendants Gov. Tom Wolf and the state Department of Human Services continues with a motion for preliminary injunction, filed Thursday by attorney Tom York on behalf of the plaintiffs.
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges Friday after testifying he acted in self-defense in the deadly Kenosha shootings that became a flashpoint in the debate over guns, vigilantism and racial injustice in the U.S.
Heath’s Market in Oil City will host its third annual community Thanksgiving dinner Thursday.
Volunteers and Community Services of Venango County staff members were busy Friday at the Rocky Grove fire hall getting Thanksgiving meals ready for people who can’t physically attend today’s Friends for Food distribution at the fire hall.
Oil City Council members on Thursday approved the first reading of the tentative 2022 city budget.
