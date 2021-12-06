WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health officials said Sunday that while the omicron variant of the coronavirus is rapidly spreading throughout the country, early indications suggest it may be less dangerous than delta, which continues to drive a surge of hospitalizations.

President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, told CNN’s “State of the Union” that scientists need more information before drawing conclusions about omicron’s severity.

'We have really got to be careful'

Both sides planning for new abortion fight

WASHINGTON (AP) — As the Supreme Court court weighs the future of the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, a resurgent anti-abortion movement is looking to press its advantage in state-by-state battles while abortion-rights supporters prepare to play defense.

Oil City Christmas Past
Oil City over the weekend continued with its celebration of the holiday season with numerous events and activities during the 21st Annual Christmas Past celebration.

Thompson: CMS vaccine mandate harmful

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson believes the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers could be dangerous for the patients those workers serve.

U.S. reports first case of omicron variant in returning traveler

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The U.S. recorded its first confirmed case of the omicron variant Wednesday — in a vaccinated traveler who returned to California after a trip to South Africa — as scientists around the world race to establish whether the new, mutant version of the coronavirus is more da…

Omicron brings vaccine inequality 'home to roost'
LONDON (AP) — The emergence of the new omicron variant and the world’s desperate and likely futile attempts to keep it at bay are reminders of what scientists have warned for months: The coronavirus will thrive as long as vast parts of the world lack vaccines.

PennDOT outlines Clarion County road projects
  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION — PennDOT is continuing to plan for the replacement of the Canoe Creek Bridge on Interstate 80 in Clarion County, and the highway department is also targeting other projects in the county.

More omicron cases pop up as world rushes to learn more
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus popped up in countries on opposite sides of the world Sunday and many governments rushed to close their borders even as scientists cautioned that it’s not clear if the new variant is more alarming than other versio…

Update: PennDOT lifts speed restriction on Interstate 80

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said it has lifted the 45-mph speed restriction on Interstate 80 in Venango and Mercer counties, which was prompted by the winter weather late this afternoon and early evening.

Lutheran churches provide 350 Thanksgiving dinners
  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

Volunteers from Good Hope and Zion Lutheran churches in Oil City, with help from the community, teamed up again Thursday to prepare and deliver about 350 full Thanksgiving meals to the elderly and homebound in the area.

Clarion County budget trims taxes

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

Clarion County commissioners gave county residents something to be thankful about Wednesday as they rolled out their proposed 2022 budget with a tax decrease of half a mill.