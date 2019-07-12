Heavy rains have walloped area communities, and that soggy coverage area includes Cranberry Township.
In a monthly report presented Thursday to township supervisors, roadmaster Ted Williams said township crews have spent considerable hours fixing berms, repairing road washouts and ditching.
"We're filling stuff the rains are washing out," said Williams.
As Williams outlined other weather-related tasks, Harold Best, chairman of the supervisors, remarked, "You all are doing a tremendous job ... with this weather."
Utilities, too, have been affected by the wet weather, utilities director Mike Erwin said.
Township workmen replaced 20 feet of water pipe that broke on Meadow Road, he said. Crews also spent time adjusting manhole lids and valve box covers on routes 257 and 322.
Erwin told the supervisors the water line replacement project on Route 62/ Riverside Drive should be completed next week. The $771,743 project is being done by Terra Works of Clarion.
Building update
Township zoning officer Ben Breniman said nine building permits were filed in the township last month. The tally listed an estimated construction value of $105,400, a figure that Breniman said included "mostly decks and fences."
Another series of hearings before a district judge on property maintenance violations will begin next week, said Breniman, who noted that in dealing with individuals whose cases are continuing, "I've had really good cooperation ... everything's been going well."
The supervisors approved two resolutions that involve new businesses.
They were for Adam Gilmore's Seneca Heights residential subdivision on Big Egypt Road and a mini-storage facility planned by Scott Snow on the Cranberry-Rockland Road.