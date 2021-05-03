A website and other online resources promoting 100 Seneca at Cornplanter Square are up and running.
"The site highlights the former Oil City National Bank and Mellon Bank building's past as it invites new businesses to view available spaces and take their own place in the building's history," a press release from the Venango County Economic Development Authority said.
Family and friends of Nathan Luzier gathered on the infield of the baseball field outside Valley Grove Elementary School on Saturday to celebrate his life. The Rocky Grove High School student, who was 15, died as a result of a traffic accident last week.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health announced Venango County reported two new virus-related deaths, Clarion County reported one additional death and the tri-county area reported 120 new cases of COVID-19 over the past week.
Franklin state police said they are searching for a man accused of violating a protection from abuse (PFA) order and simple assault in an incident that occurred in the 200 block of Mason Street in Rockland Township.
NEW YORK (AP) - It was anxiety - and not a problem with the shots - that caused fainting, dizziness and other short-term reactions in dozens of people at coronavirus vaccine clinics in five states, U.S. health officials have concluded.
HARRISBURG (AP) - The board of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education voted Wednesday to advance a plan to merge six of its 14 universities, including Clarion, into two new institutions, as the system struggles with sinking enrollment and stagnant state aid.
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden declared Wednesday night in his first address to a joint session of Congress that "America is rising anew," and pointed optimistically to the nation's emergence from the pandemic as a vital moment to rebuild the U.S. economy and fundamentally transform g…
HARRISBURG (AP) - For Pennsylvania, the official word that its population growth continues to lag behind the nation's marks the 10th consecutive decade the Keystone State has lost clout in Congress and presidential contests, even as it rose a notch to the fifth-most populous state.
WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. health advisers on Friday urged resuming COVID-19 vaccinations with Johnson & Johnson's single-dose shot, saying its benefits outweigh a rare risk of blood clots - in line with Europe's rollout.
Oil City Council members heard a report at the panel's meeting Thursday from city manager Mark Schroyer about potentially refinancing the city's debt service and potentially borrowing additional funds to pay for several infrastructure projects.