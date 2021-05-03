A website and other online resources promoting 100 Seneca at Cornplanter Square are up and running.

"The site highlights the former Oil City National Bank and Mellon Bank building's past as it invites new businesses to view available spaces and take their own place in the building's history," a press release from the Venango County Economic Development Authority said.

Paying respects

  • From staff reports

Family and friends of Nathan Luzier gathered on the infield of the baseball field outside Valley Grove Elementary School on Saturday to celebrate his life. The Rocky Grove High School student, who was 15, died as a result of a traffic accident last week.

Tri-County reports 3 deaths, 120 cases over past week

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health announced Venango County reported two new virus-related deaths, Clarion County reported one additional death and the tri-county area reported 120 new cases of COVID-19 over the past week.

Police seek man accused of assault

Franklin state police said they are searching for a man accused of violating a protection from abuse (PFA) order and simple assault in an incident that occurred in the 200 block of Mason Street in Rockland Township.

Officials say anxiety drove vaccine reactions

NEW YORK (AP) - It was anxiety - and not a problem with the shots - that caused fainting, dizziness and other short-term reactions in dozens of people at coronavirus vaccine clinics in five states, U.S. health officials have concluded.

'A moment you'll never forget'

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

A rare call to Venango County 911 prompted praise for the dispatcher who guided a couple through the birth of their child.

HELP WANTED

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION - More than 50 services, educational organizations and potential employers filled the Clarion Mall on Wednesday for an employment and education fair.

State System merger plan advances a step

HARRISBURG (AP) - The board of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education voted Wednesday to advance a plan to merge six of its 14 universities, including Clarion, into two new institutions, as the system struggles with sinking enrollment and stagnant state aid.

'America is rising anew'

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden declared Wednesday night in his first address to a joint session of Congress that "America is rising anew," and pointed optimistically to the nation's emergence from the pandemic as a vital moment to rebuild the U.S. economy and fundamentally transform g…

Worst nightmare

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

A Franklin woman's severe injuries from being hit by a vehicle are a "worst nightmare" for her twin sister.

Nice day to be out

  • From staff reports

A warm late April day brought with it a surge of activity in Fountain Park, with walkers among burgeoning trees, and Riverfront Park, with children enjoying the playground.

Grove student killed in crash

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

A Rocky Grove High School student was killed in a one-vehicle rollover crash Tuesday morning along Lamberton Road in Sugarcreek Borough.

It's official: State will lose seat in U.S. House

HARRISBURG (AP) - For Pennsylvania, the official word that its population growth continues to lag behind the nation's marks the 10th consecutive decade the Keystone State has lost clout in Congress and presidential contests, even as it rose a notch to the fifth-most populous state.

Clarion chamber hands out honors

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION - The Clarion Chamber of Business and Industry recognized several members of the community during the chamber's annual awards banquet Saturday night.

Health advisers urge restarting J&J vaccines

WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. health advisers on Friday urged resuming COVID-19 vaccinations with Johnson & Johnson's single-dose shot, saying its benefits outweigh a rare risk of blood clots - in line with Europe's rollout.

OC manager pitches refinancing

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Oil City Council members heard a report at the panel's meeting Thursday from city manager Mark Schroyer about potentially refinancing the city's debt service and potentially borrowing additional funds to pay for several infrastructure projects.

Firefighter hurt after crashes

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

A Clintonville volunteer firefighter was seriously injured Thursday when he was struck by a dump truck near the scene of an earlier pileup on the Emlenton Bridge that involved about a dozen vehicles.

Both lanes of I-80 reopen

  • Updated

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said both the westbound and eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 in the Emlenton area are now open.