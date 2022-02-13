Sugarcreek crash update

Franklin state police said two Espyville residents were transported via emergency helicopter for suspected serious injuries after a crash that occurred in Sugarcreek on Jan. 29.

PennDOT: 18 bridges in Clarion County rated 'poor'
PennDOT: 18 bridges in Clarion County rated 'poor'

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

CLARION — The state classifies 18 bridges in Clarion County as being in “poor” condition — seven spans owned and being the responsibility of the commonwealth; 11 municipal-owned bridges and being the responsibility of the township in which they are located.

Loucks leaving Franklin Area School District
Loucks leaving Franklin Area School District

  • From staff reports

After nearly two years at the helm of Franklin Area School District, Superintendent Mark Loucks confirmed to the newspaper on Thursday evening that he is heading back home to the Altoona area to take a similar position.

Reading companions
Reading companions

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

The local Paws 4 a Cause organization is holding hour-long reading sessions this winter at Franklin Public Library where school-aged children are invited to practice their skills with therapy dogs.

Train gets stuck in Titusville
Train gets stuck in Titusville

Anyone looking to travel through Titusville on Wednesday afternoon had to redirect their route after they found train cars at a standstill on the tracks between Franklin and Martin streets.

Wolf's final budget, like his first, features public schools
Wolf's final budget, like his first, features public schools

HARRISBURG (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf’s eighth and final budget proposal unveiled Tuesday would push state spending past $43 billion for the first time, with the Democratic governor asking lawmakers for the largest-ever increase in aid for public schools, plus more money for direct care workers, h…

Franklin council OKs sign with LED display on Liberty

  • By SYDNEY HURDLE Contributing writer

Following an extended discussion, Franklin City Council on Monday approved a certificate of appropriateness that would allow Career Concepts Staffing Services to install a sign with an LED display at its new location on Liberty Street.

Student struck by school bus in Oil City

An Oil City Middle School student was transported to UPMC Northwest after being struck by a school bus at the bus stop on West First Street and Mitchell Avenue this morning, according to a post on the school district's social media.

Judge recommends congressional map favored by GOP lawmakers

HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania’s state Supreme Court will consider a new map of congressional districts recommended Monday by a lower court judge who picked a proposal favored by top Republican lawmakers but opposed by Democrats in the presidential battleground state.

2 charged after standoff in Oil City

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

A standoff Monday on Oil City’s North Side that brought out a strong police presence began with a domestic incident and resulted in a number of felony charges being filed against two city residents.

What to look for in Wolf’s budget plan

HARRISBURG (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf will pitch his eighth and last budget proposal to lawmakers Tuesday, as the Democrat pushes Republicans to spend more federal pandemic relief aid now and Wolf looks to cement his public school legacy by securing a big boost in state aid.

Franklin High School graduate will run for a cause
Franklin High School graduate will run for a cause

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

When workplaces and schools were shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, it led 2019 Franklin Area High School graduate Cole McFadden to get back into physical fitness for the first time since graduation, and he is now training for the Pittsburgh Half Marathon.

Another major storm socks region
Another major storm socks region

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

A second major winter storm in less than three weeks swept through the region Thursday and continued into Friday, bringing ice, sleet and snow with it and leading to a number of crashes on Interstate 80.

Window closing on bridge tolls

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

State Senate Transportation Committee Chairman Wayne Langerholc set the tone during a call-in, town-hall meeting on Thursday during which callers expressed concerns toward the plan to toll selected bridges on Interstate 80.

New map of state legislative districts approved

HARRISBURG (AP) — The five-member commission redrawing the boundaries of Pennsylvania’s state legislative districts voted Friday to approve new maps for the next decade, with a focus on the state’s fast-growing Latino population that could change the face of the predominantly white House and…

Great day today for Franklin on Ice
Great day today for Franklin on Ice

  • By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer

Franklin on Ice returns today for its 26th year at Fountain Park, and the conditions couldn’t be better for the festival with cold temperatures and all that snow.

Winter storm warning issued
Winter storm warning issued

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Storm Warning through 10 a.m. Friday for Venango, Forest, Mercer, and Lawrence counties.  Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches is expected

IS leader kills himself, family during raid
IS leader kills himself, family during raid

ATMEH, Syria (AP) — The leader of the Islamic State group blew himself up along with members of his family as American forces raided his Syria hideout Thursday, the U.S. said — the second time in three years the United States has taken out a leader of the violent group that has been struggli…