Sugarcreek crash update
Franklin state police said two Espyville residents were transported via emergency helicopter for suspected serious injuries after a crash that occurred in Sugarcreek on Jan. 29.
Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 7F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: February 13, 2022 @ 7:22 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — COVID-19 vaccinations for children under 5 hit another months-long delay Friday as U.S. regulators abruptly put the brakes on their efforts to speed review of the shots that Pfizer is testing for youngsters.
CLARION — The state classifies 18 bridges in Clarion County as being in “poor” condition — seven spans owned and being the responsibility of the commonwealth; 11 municipal-owned bridges and being the responsibility of the township in which they are located.
Venango Area Chamber of Commerce President Susan Williams remembered listening to a presentation from the president of Centre County’s chamber, in which he spoke about a program that prepares students to enter the workforce.
Two brothers from Polk have been charged in connection with the overdose death of their neighbor last year.
After nearly two years at the helm of Franklin Area School District, Superintendent Mark Loucks confirmed to the newspaper on Thursday evening that he is heading back home to the Altoona area to take a similar position.
There are 223 state-owned bridges in Venango County and 66 bridges owned by the county or a municipality in the county, according to the state.
Oil City Council members discussed a number of matters relating to the city streets at their meeting Thursday.
The local Paws 4 a Cause organization is holding hour-long reading sessions this winter at Franklin Public Library where school-aged children are invited to practice their skills with therapy dogs.
After nearly two years at the helm of the Franklin Area School District, Superintendent Mark Loucks confirmed to the newspaper on Thursday evening that he is heading back home to the Altoona area to take a similar position.
A Clarion County man was shot to death by state police after a standoff that began late Tuesday night at the man’s residence on Lenwood Road in Summerville.
Anyone looking to travel through Titusville on Wednesday afternoon had to redirect their route after they found train cars at a standstill on the tracks between Franklin and Martin streets.
HARRISBURG (AP) — The period for candidates and their supporters to circulate petitions to qualify for Pennsylvania’s May 17 primary election was put on temporary hold Wednesday by the state Supreme Court.
Oil City police chief Dave Ragon said Wednesday the Oil City Middle School student who was injured Tuesday morning when he was run over by a school bus slipped on ice and fell under the bus.
A Summerville man was shot to death by state police after a standoff that began late Tuesday night at the man's residence on Lenwood Road.
Crews are on the scene in Titusville attending to a train that is stuck in the snow between South Franklin Street and South Martin Street.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf’s eighth and final budget proposal unveiled Tuesday would push state spending past $43 billion for the first time, with the Democratic governor asking lawmakers for the largest-ever increase in aid for public schools, plus more money for direct care workers, h…
Venango County commissioners on Tuesday approved an agreement with the HRG engineering firm to get a county infrastructure bank off the ground.
Following an extended discussion, Franklin City Council on Monday approved a certificate of appropriateness that would allow Career Concepts Staffing Services to install a sign with an LED display at its new location on Liberty Street.
An Oil City Middle School student was injured Tuesday morning when he was struck by a school bus at the bus stop on West First Street and Mitchell Avenue.
An Oil City Middle School student was transported to UPMC Northwest after being struck by a school bus at the bus stop on West First Street and Mitchell Avenue this morning, according to a post on the school district's social media.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania’s state Supreme Court will consider a new map of congressional districts recommended Monday by a lower court judge who picked a proposal favored by top Republican lawmakers but opposed by Democrats in the presidential battleground state.
Franklin police are investigating a break-in Sunday morning at a residence on Grant Street.
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The governors of four states announced plans Monday to lift statewide mask requirements in schools a month or two from now, citing the rapid easing of COVID-19’s omicron surge.
A standoff Monday on Oil City’s North Side that brought out a strong police presence began with a domestic incident and resulted in a number of felony charges being filed against two city residents.
Two people are in custody after an hours-long standoff with police at a residence in Oil City this morning.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf will pitch his eighth and last budget proposal to lawmakers Tuesday, as the Democrat pushes Republicans to spend more federal pandemic relief aid now and Wolf looks to cement his public school legacy by securing a big boost in state aid.
When workplaces and schools were shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, it led 2019 Franklin Area High School graduate Cole McFadden to get back into physical fitness for the first time since graduation, and he is now training for the Pittsburgh Half Marathon.
Although the temperature on Saturday struggled to reach 20 degrees, there was a bright, sunny sky for festival-goers to enjoy as they viewed and interacted with the sculptures at Franklin On Ice in Fountain Park.
Oil City house fire
Child sex abuse
A second major winter storm in less than three weeks swept through the region Thursday and continued into Friday, bringing ice, sleet and snow with it and leading to a number of crashes on Interstate 80.
State Senate Transportation Committee Chairman Wayne Langerholc set the tone during a call-in, town-hall meeting on Thursday during which callers expressed concerns toward the plan to toll selected bridges on Interstate 80.
HARRISBURG (AP) — The five-member commission redrawing the boundaries of Pennsylvania’s state legislative districts voted Friday to approve new maps for the next decade, with a focus on the state’s fast-growing Latino population that could change the face of the predominantly white House and…
Franklin on Ice returns today for its 26th year at Fountain Park, and the conditions couldn’t be better for the festival with cold temperatures and all that snow.
The Oak Ridge underpass in Hawthorne Borough, Clarion County is closed due to flooding.
The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Storm Warning through 10 a.m. Friday for Venango, Forest, Mercer, and Lawrence counties. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches is expected
The following schools have canceled for Friday, Feb. 4:
ATMEH, Syria (AP) — The leader of the Islamic State group blew himself up along with members of his family as American forces raided his Syria hideout Thursday, the U.S. said — the second time in three years the United States has taken out a leader of the violent group that has been struggli…
A Franklin man is facing charges for stealing $5,000 from the Franklin Horseshoe Club, which has since disbanded.
