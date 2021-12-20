With winter set to officially arrive Tuesday, a mild season could be what’s in store based on what the region has so far seen up to this point in December.

“What we see in December tends to set the trend for what we see the rest of the winter,” said Myranda Fullerton, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh.

LAURA O'NEIL, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald

We're in for a mild winter this year

  • By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer

With winter set to officially arrive Tuesday, a mild season could be what's in store based on what the region has so far seen up to this point in December.

Manchin not backing Dems' $2T bill, potentially dooming it
Manchin not backing Dems' $2T bill, potentially dooming it

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin said Sunday he cannot back his party’s signature $2 trillion social and environment bill, dealing a potentially fatal blow to President Joe Biden’s leading domestic initiative heading into an election year when Democrats’ narrow hold on Congress …

Live Nativity in Clarion
Live Nativity in Clarion

Veterans Memorial Park in downtown Clarion became the biblical city of Bethlehem on Friday night, thanks to the congregation of Trinity Point Church of God.

Jefferson County leaders object to I-80 tolling plan
Jefferson County leaders object to I-80 tolling plan

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

BROOKVILLE — The state’s plan to toll nine bridges on interstate highways, including the North Fork bridge in Jefferson County and the Canoe Creek bridges in Clarion County, met with criticism on Wednesday night in Brookville.

County aboard on opioid settlements
County aboard on opioid settlements

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

The Venango County commissioners, during their Tuesday meeting, approved signing on to settlements the state attorney general has reached with an opioid maker and distributors.

State Senate confirms Veon for judicial post

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Marie Veon, a longtime Venango County district attorney, has been appointed by the state Senate to fill the judicial vacancy in the county’s Court of Common Pleas, which was created when Judge Robert Boyer retired in April.

State Senate gives nod to Veon

Marie Veon, a longtime Venango County district attorney, has been appointed by the state Senate to fill the judicial vacancy in the county’s Court of Common Pleas, which was created when Judge Robert Boyer retired in April.

Home court victories
Home court victories

Both Franklin and Rocky Grove opened up their boys basketball region schedules in impressive fashion Tuesday night on their home courts.

Venango County holds the line on taxes

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

The Venango County commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved the 2022 county budget, which doesn’t include a tax increase and allows for larger than anticipated increases in county employees’ salaries.

Valley Grove schools, teachers reach deal

  • By STACEY GROSS Contributing writer

The Valley Grove School Board and Valley Grove Education Association (VGEA) have a three-year, early bird teachers’ contract settlement, according to the district’s superintendent.

Virus infection worries rise, poll finds

CHICAGO (AP) — As the omicron variant sparks worldwide fears of renewed COVID-19 outbreaks, Americans’ worries about infection are again on the rise, but fewer say they are regularly wearing masks or isolating compared with the beginning of the year.

Kentucky tornado toll in dozens
Kentucky tornado toll in dozens

MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — Workers on the night shift at Mayfield Consumer Products were in the middle of the holiday rush, cranking out candles, when a tornado closed in on the factory and the word went out: “Duck and cover.”

Police investigate homicide in Rockland

  • From staff reports

State police in Franklin said they are investigating a homicide of an Allegheny County man who was found dead in Rockland Township early Sunday morning due to apparent gunshot wounds.

Veon nominated to fill Venango judge vacancy

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Marie Veon, a longtime Venango County district attorney, has been nominated by Gov. Tom Wolf to fill the judicial vacancy in the county’s Court of Common Pleas that was created when Robert Boyer retired in April.

Nursing home staff crunch hurting hospitals too

HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania nursing homes say they are coping with dire staffing shortages that have forced many of them to stop accepting new residents, which in turn is preventing hospitals jammed with COVID-19 patients from discharging those who require lower levels of care.

Pa. high court throws out mask mandate for schools

HARRISBURG (AP) — A statewide mask mandate for Pennsylvania school children was thrown out by the state Supreme Court on Friday, raising the prospect that at least some students in the state may soon be allowed to attend classes without a face covering.