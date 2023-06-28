Cloudy skies and some rain didn’t prevent fairgoers from attending the first night of the Rocky Grove Fireman’s Fair on Tuesday.

Kids pranced around the fairgrounds with their toys that they won at the game sites, and some children enjoyed common fair treats such as shaved ice and cotton candy.

MAKAYLA KEATING, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at makaylakeating.thederrick@gmail.com or 814-676-7057.

Market Village's success is epitome of community support

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

TIONESTA — It was a decade ago when the Tionesta Market Village began as a short-term measure to revitalize Tionesta after a devastating fire that occurred 10 years earlier. Now, the village is celebrating a 10-year anniversary that organizers had not envisioned.

Victim in fatal Cornplanter blaze identified

  • From staff reports

Franklin state police have identified a 46-year-old Oil City man as the victim of a fatal house fire Sunday morning in Cornplanter Township that also injured two other residents of the home.

Cranberry OKs fowl ordinance

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

The Cranberry Township supervisors unanimously voted to adopt an ordinance regulating the keeping of fowl in Cranberry Township at their meeting Thursday evening.

Franklin board discusses possible softball field move

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Franklin School Board members may vote next week on a motion to move the school district’s softball field from the grounds of Sandycreek Elementary to behind the high school in the area of the tennis courts.

Knox takes 'wait and see' stand on EMS authority

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN For The Clarion News

KNOX — Area ambulance services are facing funding and staffing shortages, and emergency medical services officials predict the same challenges will soon hit area volunteer fire departments.

Archers take aim at Two Mile; IBO national event in full swing

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Neither rain nor threat of rain could dampen the spirits of the hundreds of archers from many states who converged on Two Mile Run County Park on Friday for the second leg of the International Bowhunting Organization’s (IBO) Triple Crown National Championship.

Polk robbery suspect also faces kidnap charges in OC

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

An Oil City man already facing charges for allegedly masterminding the robbery of an elderly couple in Polk last year is now facing additional charges related to incidents in Oil City shortly after the Polk robbery that involved two women.